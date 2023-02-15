You are reading the old version of Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT
Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Davies came on as a substitute for Bayern against PSG in the UCL

Lionel Messi in action for PSG
Lionel Messi in action for PSG

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is a happy footballer after managing to convince Lionel Messi to swap jerseys after three years of waiting.

Davies was snubbed by Messi in 2020 during a UEFA Champions League match simply because Barcelona lost heavily to Bayern Munich.

Bayern thrashed Barca 8-2 at Camp Nou in the quarter-finals of the UCL and Messi couldn't imagine giving out his jersey to a Munich player.

Alphonso Davies (left) hugs Lionel Messi after swapping shirts
Alphonso Davies (left) hugs Lionel Messi after swapping shirts Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lewandowski at the double as Bayern outplay Barca again

Messi is a PSG player currently and he happened to lose a UCL match to Bayern again but the margin was not embarrassing this time.

PSG conceded one goal against the German giants and Alphonso approached Messi at full-time for his jersey and the Parisian player couldn't help but give it out.

The smile on Alphonso's face said it all. It was a dream come true to receive a jersey from a player that you always look up to.

Lionel Messi returns to PSG after World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi returns to PSG after World Cup triumph AFP

Davies opened up after the match and he stated that Messi snubbed him three years ago but the Argentine didn't disappoint him this time in Paris.

Alphonso also added that he grew up watching Messi's clips in the and that it was an honour sharing the same pitch with the former Barca star.

"I went to a football academy school, so every Wednesday or Tuesday, around 12:00 Edmonton time, we would watch it as a classroom.

Alphonso Davies — FC Bayern Munich/Canada
Alphonso Davies — FC Bayern Munich/Canada Age: 18Position: WingerDavies has begun to establish himself as a regular feature at Bayern Munich this season, making four appearances and scoring one goal. Business Insider USA

"All of the footballers were in there, cheering on whoever they wanted to win. It was amazing, and now being able to play in the Champions League, against one of my favourite players in the world, Lionel Messi, it's incredible. Honestly, I'm lost for words, a dream come true," explained Davies.

Davies added that he received a phone call from his parents he talked to his parents prior to the match and his dad reminded him that he was playing against his favourite footballer.

"My mum called me yesterday and then my dad hopped on the phone, and he was like: 'So you're playing against your favourite player, I see.' And I went: 'Yeah.' And then we both started laughing on the phone.

Lionel Messi and Alphonso Davies [Instagram]
Lionel Messi and Alphonso Davies [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Davies rescues Canada as US held again

"Honestly we couldn't even believe it, because he knows that I looked up to Messi when I was younger, and now playing against him, it's really nice," concluded Davies.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr apologised to PSG fans at full-time and they promised to register good results in the future.

Fabian Simiyu
