Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

The company has affirmed that Greenwood remains suspended despite the assault case against him being dropped recently after the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

Greenwood has added the kit manufacturers back to his Instagram, triggering speculations that the two are back in business considering that he is now clean from the charges.

Greenwood's deal with Nike was estimated to be worth millions considering the youngster was dubbed to be the next Ronaldo.

When Harriet Robson accused Greenwood of sexual assault back in January 2022, the company made it public a few days later that they were no longer sponsoring the Manchester United forward.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," tweeted Nike.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood from taking training sessions as they allowed investigations to take place.

The club however continued paying the youngster a weekly £75,000 (Sh11.2 million) despite not playing for the club.

After his case was dropped, the Red Devils vowed to take their own legal process and this means that Greenwood will have to wait to know his fate at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," posted Man United.

United boss Erik ten Hag refused to give details of Greenwood's future at the club and that showed that he had no powers to recall Greenwood into the United squad.