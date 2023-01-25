ADVERTISEMENT
Posta Rangers burn KCB in stalemate

Festus Chuma
As a result, the Bankers and the Mailmen remained second and 10th, respectively on the league table.

KCB defender Maurice Owino
KCB defender Maurice Owino

KCB and Posta Rangers played out a 1-1 draw in their FKF Premier League clash at Kasarani Annex Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

After some early sparring, Posta Rangers claimed the lead with a beautifully-taken penalty from Michal Apudo in the seventh minute.

Then KCB took control of the match as they searched for an equalizer which would have unsettled the Rangers' defense. John Njau, Rangers’ goalkeeper, was forced into a save at the quarter-an-hour mark.

The hosts broke down the right-hand side, Kevin Okumu played a dangerous cross into the Rangers' box, and Njau produced a good save to deny the young full-back at the near-post.

Rangers then launched a threat five minutes later when AFC Leopards attacker Brian Marita opened an angle from close range and fired wide of the mark.

The home team cut the defense open at the half-hour mark from a move involving Samuel Mwangi, but goalkeeper John Njau managed to keep the attacker at bay.

KCB had further chances with which they tested out the excellent Njau, while Rangers forward Sammy Odero headed wide from a clear opportunity in the 40th minute, and the score was 1-0 at the interval.

KCB players celebrating a goal during past FKF PL match
KCB players celebrating a goal during past FKF PL match KCB FC's Erick Adem (in dreadlocks) leads teammates in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 15, 2023 AFP

Rangers dominated possession after the restart, but they were wasteful in front of goal as Brian Musa failed to control the ball well after being sent through on goal.

Before Bernard Ondieki fired over the crossbar from inside the Bankers box after being sent up by Calvin Odongo as pressure mounted on KCB’s defense.

The Bankers then began pushing forward in numbers with Bramwel Chemweno causing havoc for the Rangers' defense with his pace and clever movement upfront.

The winger burst into Ranger’s box, before unleashing a shot that goalkeeper Bryne Omondi well saved with the hour mark approaching.

Rangers nearly found their second goal when Danny Venter drove into the box, but saw his close-range effort brilliantly saved by Itumeleng Khune.

Zedekiah Otieno introduced Nicholas Kipkirui, Francis Kahiro and Mohammed Kilume on for Kennedy Owino, Erick Adem and Samuel Mwangi as the hosts went in search of an equalizer.

The Bankers managed to level matter in the 65th minute when the referee awarded a penalty after their attacker down inside the box.

Maurice Owino stepped up for the home side and netted an equalizer for the Bankers from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

Rangers launched attacks continued before the closing minutes and a powerful strike from second half substitute forced Njau to a fine save.

Thereafter, the Bankers started to press forward for a winning goal and they dominated the possession stakes, but their decision-making in the final third was poor and clear-cut chances in front of goal were few and far between.

How they lined up:

KCB: Byrne Omondi, Kevin Okumu, Haniff Wesonga, Maurice Owino, Harun Mwale, Micheal Mutinda, Keneddy Owino, Brian Ochieng, Erick Adem, Samuel Mwangi, Bramwel Chemweno

Posta Rangers: John Njau, Driken Mwema, Michael Opudo, Swaleh Pamba, Bernard Odieki, Brian Musa, Patrick Otieno, Sammy Odero, Calvin Odongo, Eliud Lokuwam, Brian Marita

Festus Chuma
