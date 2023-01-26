'Ghost' takes over Forest - United a step closer to EFL final after win over Nottingham

Wout Weghorst, a forward Manchester United brought in on January 2023 to help Anthony Martial scored his first goal for the club after ghosting in two matches.

The forward came in from Besiktas and he has admitted that he wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond his loan spell on July 2022.

For the club to consider signing him on a permanent deal, he needs to fire many goals for United to help clinch titles in the remaining part of the season.

Weghorst showed Erik ten Hag why he needs him during the Forest match after he controlled United's attack and helped set up the momentum for Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

His positioning, passing, and ball retention were on point and this helped his team to be authoritative all the time.

The Dutch forward is tall and there were instances where air balls were directed towards but he failed to convert from the chances.

It will take him ages to nail the art of scoring headers just like Cristiano Ronaldo but one good thing is that Weghorst can use his feet well.

Other players who scored for United during the match were Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at the City Ground Stadium.