Sometimes, the best moments happen in a flash - a dramatic scene unfolding on the street, a funny sign on a passing bus, or an unexpected encounter that’s over before you can unlock your phone.

In those situations, every second counts. Knowing how to launch your phone’s camera quickly can be the difference between capturing the shot or missing it altogether.

Here’s a breakdown of the fastest ways to open your camera on both Android and iPhone devices, and how to set them up if they aren’t already enabled.

For Android users

Android devices typically offer several quick ways to open the camera:

1. Double‑press the power button

Pressing the power button twice in quick succession often opens the camera app instantly, even when the phone is locked or asleep.

How to set: This feature is usually enabled by default, but if not, go to Settings > Advanced Features or Buttons and Gestures, then enable Quick launch camera or a similar option.

2. Volume button shortcut

On some phones, pressing and holding the volume‑down button for a second or two can open the camera app directly.

How to set: Navigate to Settings > Buttons and Gestures or Shortcut Keys, and assign the volume key as a camera shortcut.

3. Lock screen camera icon

When the screen is locked or turned off, swiping up or sideways on the camera icon located at the corner of the lock screen launches the camera instantly.

How to set: Go to Settings > Lock Screen and make sure the Camera shortcut is turned on.

4. Gesture controls

Some Android phones support gestures such as twisting the wrist twice or drawing a specific shape on the screen to launch the camera.

How to set: Go to Settings > Gestures or Motions and Gestures, and enable Quick launch camera or a similar option.

5. Voice commands

Saying “Open camera” to your voice assistant can also launch the app.

How to set: Open Settings > Google > Settings for Google Apps > Search, Assistant & Voice, then enable Hey Google or relevant voice activation features.

For iPhone users

iPhones come with several built-in camera launch options:

1. Swipe left on lock screen

Swiping left on the lock screen opens the camera immediately, no unlocking required.

How to set: This feature is always enabled by default and does not require additional setup.

2. Control centre camera icon

Access the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner (on newer models) or swiping up from the bottom (on older models), then tap the camera icon.

How to set: Go to Settings > Control Centre > Customize Controls, and ensure Camera is added.

3. Voice activation

Using Siri to say “Open camera” will launch the app instantly.

How to set: Enable “Hey Siri” by going to Settings > Siri & Search, then follow the prompts to set up voice commands.

4. Back tap feature

On supported iPhone models with iOS 14 or later, a double or triple tap on the back of the phone can be set to launch the camera.

How to set: Navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap, then select Camera for double tap or triple tap.

Additional tips

Add a camera shortcut to home screen or dock. Place the camera app on your home screen or dock for quick one‑tap access. On Android, long‑press the camera app icon and drag it to your preferred spot. On iPhone, the pre-installed camera app can also be repositioned this way.

Use third-party camera apps. Some third‑party camera apps may launch more quickly than the default one, especially on older or slower devices. These can be downloaded from your device’s app store.

Adjust battery optimisation settings.Battery-saving modes can delay app launches. To prevent this, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Optimisation , and exclude the camera app from optimisation.

Keep your device updated. System updates improve overall speed and responsiveness, including how fast apps like the camera launch.

Whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone , multiple built-in options allow you to quickly launch your camera and capture fleeting moments.

Enabling and practicing these shortcuts ensures you are ready to take photos or videos whenever the need arises.