iOS 26 is now available in public beta, and it brings a suite of updates that genuinely improve the day‑to‑day iPhone experience.

Whether you want cleaner visuals, smarter call handling or richer interactions in Messages, here are seven features to look out for.

1. Liquid glass interface

Apple has replaced flat panels with semi‑transparent menus, frosted widgets and fluid animations across Home Screen, Control Center and notifications.

Dubbed 'Liquid Glass,' this design marks the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7.

On OLED displays, the layered translucency gives icons and text a new sense of depth without sacrificing performance.

2. Next‑gen call screening and hold assist

Spam and scam calls have become all too common.

In iOS 26 you can enable Call Screening so that unknown callers must state their name and reason before your phone rings.

Hold Assist watches for on‑hold music, pausing the ringback tone until an actual person picks up, saving airtime and sparing you from endless loops of Muzak (background music).

3. Live translation in phone and facetime

Real‑time voice translation now supports French, German, Portuguese and Spanish during Phone and FaceTime calls.

Speak in your own language and hear the other party in theirs. For Kenyans working with global teams or keeping in touch with family abroad, this feature removes the friction of third‑party apps.

4. Visual intelligence for screenshots

On‑device processing means your data stays private on the iPhone.

Screenshots are no longer static images.

Tap on any screenshot to select text for translation, look up landmarks in Maps, add events to Calendar or search for recipes, all without leaving Photos.

5. Spatial photos

On iPhone 12 and later models you can now shoot images that render with three‑dimensional depth.

As you tilt or pan your device, foreground and background elements shift realistically. This brings travel snapshots and architectural photos to life in ways that standard 2D images cannot.

6. Smarter messages

Messages gets three key updates:

Polls in group chats: Instantly vote on meeting times or dinner choices

Filter unknown senders: Auto‑quarantine texts from numbers not in your contacts

Apple cash in messages: Send or request money with a tap, without switching apps

7. Redesigned lock screen

Your lock screen can now showcase Spatial Photos in a 3D effect, where subjects appear to float above the clock.

New clock styles and transparent icon backgrounds make every unlock feel fresh and personalised.

Compatibility and availability, where to get it

The iOS 26 public beta is free to anyone in Apple’s Beta Software Program.

It supports iPhone 11 and newer models ; full Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence features require iPhone 15 Pro or later.

Before installing, back up your device via iCloud or Finder, then enrol at beta.apple.com.

Finally, go to 'Settings > General > Software Update' and tap “Upgrade to iOS 26 Public Beta.”

Each of these features has been tested in the beta and is ready to try now.