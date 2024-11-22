Carol Sonie, a popular content creator and ex-partner of comedian Mulamwah, has broken her silence on resurfacing rumours about her romantic life.

Recent speculations suggested that Sonie is in a relationship with a married man, reigniting debates about her personal life.

Rumours of dating a pastor

The speculation surrounding Sonie began when social media users identified a man in her posts as a well-known city pastor. These rumours first surfaced in 2022, shortly after her public breakup with Mulamwah.

At the time, she dismissed claims of being involved with the alleged clergyman during an Instagram Live session.

Fast forward to 2024, the whispers returned, following a birthday celebration she shared on her social media accounts.

In the posts, the influencer filmed the man receiving a gift and later posted a picture of him seated in a stylish, spacious room.

Although the man’s face was initially hidden, social media sleuths were quick to reveal his identity, linking him back to the pastor at the centre of earlier claims.

Sonie clarifies reports of dating a married man

In a video featuring her friends Morin Actress and Mylee Staicey, Sonie dismissed the rumours, stating that she has never been involved with a married man.

I am not dating a married man. You guys have seen my man. Is he married?

Her friends, maintaining a lighthearted tone, replied, “We don’t know. You might think someone is single yet married.”

Sonie reiterated her stance, asserting that she does not associate with married men. Her response was clear and direct, aiming to dispel the lingering doubts among her followers.

Public scrutiny

Carol Sonie’s life has often been under the spotlight, especially after her high-profile split from Mulamwah.

The breakup itself was surrounded by controversies, and her every move since has been scrutinised by fans and critics alike.

The latest saga has once again thrust Sonnie into the limelight, with social media users divided on the issue. While some believe her explanations, others remain sceptical, pointing to her past interactions and the persistent rumours about the alleged city pastor.

This kind of public analysis has become common in the digital age, where fans and critics alike dissect the personal lives of public figures. For Sonie, it has meant constantly addressing assumptions about her life and relationships.