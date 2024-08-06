Carol Sonie's parents caution her against peer pressure as she moves out

Content creator Carol Sonie is celebrating a significant milestone that she attributes to divine intervention and the continuous support of her fans.

After facing personal challenges, including a high-profile breakup with comedian Mulamwah, Carol’s journey has been one of resilience and determination.

Carol Sonie finally moves out of her parents' home

Carol, who has been living with her parents, has finally decided to move into her own house.

She took to YouTube to announce the good news and thank her fans and friends for always standing with her.

According to Carol, this was something she was afraid of for the longest time, but now she's ready to face her fears.

"Your girl is finally moving out. It's high time we start life and see what life has in store for us. It was one of my greatest fears. Nilikuwa nakaa hivi nafikiria nitoke kwa nyumba ya wazazi wangu niende wapi? Sijafukuzwa... But I'm actually super excited because this is one of the things I didn't know I would achieve this soon," she shared.

Carol expressed her determination to face the fear of starting afresh. "I am going to face that fear, the fear of starting afresh... It has been a very long journey. I love challenges and Morine Actress and I had set out certain targets."

Carol Sonie's family send congratulatory messages as they caution her against losing focus

Carol's family and friends sent messages of congratulations and hope after she broke the news to them.

Her father advised her to never lose focus but always remember that he is there to support her

"I got your news and it made me very happy. You made a very good decision because it is a sign of someone who wants to grow. This is your time, and from the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best. You have my blessing as I always say.

"Life doesn't stop; it keeps moving. If you lose your focus, you lose everything. You know yourself and what you want in this life. You have all my support. If you get stuck somewhere, you are free to talk to me. Just tell me anything; I'm always there for you," he said.

Carol Sonie's mum cautions her against peer pressure

Carol Sonie's mother was also very happy for her daughter. However, she cautioned her against peer pressure and getting into things she cannot afford.

"I got the news when you said you wanted to move out. I thank God because it came from you and your heart. As a parent, there is no time I can tell you to leave, especially a girl child. A child never grows old in front of their parent. So, what I want to tell you is that peer pressure shouldn't hurt you... or make you do things you can't afford.

"Live according to your means. Don't look at how others are living. The most important thing is to inform God about everything you do because He has good plans for your life. May God continue to bless you," she said.

Carol Sonie gets support from her younger sisters

Carol Sonie's sisters also praised her courage in finally taking this big step.

"By the way, Sonie is usually afraid, but she made this step and she's moving out. We are so proud of you." They reminded her that they will be visiting her almost every day.