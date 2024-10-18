Netizens speculate Carol Sonie’s mystery man is married city preacher

The mother of one has been sharing glimpses of her time with a mystery man, carefully hiding his face in the process. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that they have been together for the past year.

Content creator Carol Muthoni 'Sonie' Pulse Live Kenya

Carol Sonie gifts boyfriend on his birthday

On October 16, Sonie took to social media to share glimpses of her love life, specifically celebrating her mysterious boyfriend’s birthday.

In the posts, she flaunted the gifts she had bought him and shared a short video showing him unwrapping the presents. The video showed Sonie expressing her affection for her significant other, stating, “I know you will not like it, but I bought you a birthday gift. I love you so much. Open it.”

The man proceeded to open the box and revealed a pair of sandals that Sonnie playfully instructed him to wear while driving.

Additionally, she gifted him his favourite tracksuit, which, according to her, he had been admiring for some time.

Her thoughtful gesture was accompanied by a heartfelt caption on her TikTok video, where she referred to him as her 'rib giver' and encouraged her followers to wish him a happy birthday.

In a separate post, Sonie shared a photo of her boyfriend sitting in a stylish, spacious room. The man was dressed in black trousers, a white t-shirt, and matching sneakers, posing on a cosy white seat.

However, she opted to keep his identity hidden by covering his face with a love heart emoji. The post was accompanied by another caption where she affectionately declared her love for him, writing, "I love you. Happy birthday rib giver."

Despite the post attracting attention, Sonnie later deleted the TikTok video, leaving her fans and followers speculating.

Netizens unearth Carol Sonie's new man: City preacher?

As soon as the posts went live, netizens began to dig deeper, attempting to uncover the identity of Sonie’s mysterious partner.

Within hours, some fans shared a photo of the man they believed to be her boyfriend, claiming that they had matched the images from Sonie’s post to those shared by the alleged partner on the same day.

While the man’s face was initially hidden by Sonie, netizens claimed to have unearthed his recent birthday message, further fuelling rumours about their relationship.

Based on their analysis of the photo Sonie shared, many believed the two were indeed romantically involved, with some speculating that he might be a married pastor due to his low-profile presence on social media.

Carol Sonie is yet to respond to the ongoing rumours.

Carol Sonie's private love life

Carol Sonie, who shares a daughter with comedian Mulamwah, has always kept her love life relatively private, only sharing bits and pieces with her followers from time to time.

The recent post, however, has reignited the public’s interest in her personal life, with fans eager to know more about the man who has captured her heart.