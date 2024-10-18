The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens speculate Carol Sonie’s mystery man is married city preacher

Lynet Okumu

Content creator Carol Sonie has stirred up discussions about identity of her new man, after sharing posts celebrating his birthday.

  • Content creator Carol Sonie sparks speculation about her mystery boyfriend after celebrating his birthday on social media.
  • Sonie shares gifts she bought for her boyfriend and posts a video of him unwrapping the presents, expressing her affection for him.
  • Despite hiding his face, netizens claim to have uncovered the identity of Sonie's boyfriend.

The mother of one has been sharing glimpses of her time with a mystery man, carefully hiding his face in the process. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that they have been together for the past year.

READ: He dumped me even after I made matching outfits with his mum - Carol Sonie

On October 16, Sonie took to social media to share glimpses of her love life, specifically celebrating her mysterious boyfriend’s birthday.

In the posts, she flaunted the gifts she had bought him and shared a short video showing him unwrapping the presents. The video showed Sonie expressing her affection for her significant other, stating, “I know you will not like it, but I bought you a birthday gift. I love you so much. Open it.”

The man proceeded to open the box and revealed a pair of sandals that Sonnie playfully instructed him to wear while driving.

Additionally, she gifted him his favourite tracksuit, which, according to her, he had been admiring for some time.

READ: Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house

Her thoughtful gesture was accompanied by a heartfelt caption on her TikTok video, where she referred to him as her 'rib giver' and encouraged her followers to wish him a happy birthday.

In a separate post, Sonie shared a photo of her boyfriend sitting in a stylish, spacious room. The man was dressed in black trousers, a white t-shirt, and matching sneakers, posing on a cosy white seat.

However, she opted to keep his identity hidden by covering his face with a love heart emoji. The post was accompanied by another caption where she affectionately declared her love for him, writing, "I love you. Happy birthday rib giver."

Despite the post attracting attention, Sonnie later deleted the TikTok video, leaving her fans and followers speculating.

READ: Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

As soon as the posts went live, netizens began to dig deeper, attempting to uncover the identity of Sonie’s mysterious partner.

Within hours, some fans shared a photo of the man they believed to be her boyfriend, claiming that they had matched the images from Sonie’s post to those shared by the alleged partner on the same day.

While the man’s face was initially hidden by Sonie, netizens claimed to have unearthed his recent birthday message, further fuelling rumours about their relationship.

Based on their analysis of the photo Sonie shared, many believed the two were indeed romantically involved, with some speculating that he might be a married pastor due to his low-profile presence on social media.

Carol Sonie is yet to respond to the ongoing rumours.

Carol Sonie, who shares a daughter with comedian Mulamwah, has always kept her love life relatively private, only sharing bits and pieces with her followers from time to time.

The recent post, however, has reignited the public’s interest in her personal life, with fans eager to know more about the man who has captured her heart.

Whether or not Sonie is dating a city pastor remains unconfirmed, but one thing is clear: her fans are determined to keep digging for answers.

