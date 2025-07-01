Police Constable Dennis Munyao, popularly known as Afande Denno, has broken his silence following his arrest during the Gen Z protests on June 25 in Nairobi.

Munyao revealed that while in custody at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, he was never formally told what offence he was suspected of.

Instead, officers repeatedly questioned him on why he had attended the protests, being a police officer. Munyao insists that he was off duty at the time.

Arrest and detention

Dennis Munyao, aka Afande Denno

On the night of June 27, Munyao was reportedly apprehended by plainclothes officers in Pangani, Nairobi. He says he was put into an unmarked vehicle and driven to the DCI headquarters.

During the ride, Munyao alleges he was physically restrained by one officer who accused him of tarnishing the image of the police.

At the DCI, he was held for about 45 minutes, during which he was questioned on when and where he filmed the protests, whether he had witnessed any looting, and about his political associations.

Questioning at the DCI

According to Munyao, the officers did not specify any particular offence. Instead, they focused on why he attended the June 25 protests despite being a serving police officer.

Dennis Munyao, aka Afande Denno

He responded that he was off duty at the time of the demonstrations.

Munyao also said he was treated with professionalism while providing his statement but had his phone confiscated for forensic examination.

He is expected to return to the DCI headquarters to pick his phone on Wednesday July 2.

Phone confiscation

The confiscation of his phone has raised concerns about the privacy of his recordings and the potential targeting of officers who document police activities on social media.

Munyao’s case has drawn parallels with previous instances where police officers faced disciplinary actions for publicly speaking out or sharing footage of police activity.

As of now, no formal charges have been filed against Munyao, and he remains on active duty pending any further investigation or disciplinary process.

Afande Denno's perspective

Munyao defends his livestreams and posts as a form of community policing, aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement and citizens.

He insists his intention has always been to improve the image of the police service by highlighting positive interactions and exposing abuses when they occur.

He denies any political affiliations or involvement beyond his role as a police officer and social media content creator.

Dennis Munyao joined the National Police Service in 2017 and has served in various units, including postings in Kiambu, Nairobi’s Kware area, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Garissa.

Dennis Munyao, aka Afande Denno, at the Dandora Stadium for a football match

Beyond his official duties, Munyao has built a strong social media presence, especially on TikTok where he has over 270,000 followers.