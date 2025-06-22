Issues fuelling Wednesday demos & what activists want Kenyans to have on June 25

Kenyans are braving for another day of protests on Wednesday, June 25 2025 with police assuring the protesters of adequate security.

The protests will not only be a remembrance for those killed last year, but will also see Kenyans and activists demand justice and push to hold the country’s leadership accountable

Activists have urged Kenyans to take to the streets in large numbers in peaceful protests to commemorate those killed on June 25, 2024 and the months that followed, including victims of police brutality.

An update provided by activist Boniface Mwangi urged Kenyans to bring flowers to the streets along with the Kenyan flag.

Issues fuelling June 25 protests & what activists want Kenyans to carry on Wednesday

He also shared posters which protesters will carry on Wednesday, June 25 and urged those in a position to print and distribute them in their communities to do so.

“June 25, 2025, Kenya pauses for a day to remember those we lost and to demand justice. If you can print posters, and distribute them in your community, please do so…Bring flowers, and flags to the streets.

A look at the posters and messages shared by activists online reveals key issues fuelling the protests that also coincide with one year since protesters breached parliament buildings with police opening fire and killing several Kenyans.

Here are some of the key issues.

Delayed justice

Families of those killed, maimed or injured by security agencies continue to wait for justice with little signs.

Additional, state agencies have consistently given a lower number of those killed during the protests despite activists and families sharing the full names of Kenyans who lost their lives and giving a higher number.

Some of the posters circulating online bear the names of those killed during the protests as reminder that they are not just statistics but are actual people who once lived in the country and died while exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protests.

A poster titled “Justice4ourMashujaa" lists the names of Kenyans who lost their lives during the protests and in the days that followed with another reading: “Honour our heroes, Demand for justice”.

"To those who died, your sacrifices are not forgotten. Your names are written in our hearts." Reads another.

Accountability and police brutality

Government officials and police officers are also on the radar of activists and Kenyan who will take to the streets in protests.

File image of protesters during a past demo in Nairobi

Accountability has proved to be elusive with the activists demanding that heads should roll from the top and not the periodic arrest of junior officers who take instructions from superiors.

More than a year down the line, not much has been recorded in terms of accountability or conviction as the cases continue to drag through the judicial system with families waiting for justice.

Police brutality is captured in the posters with accompanying graphics and slogans such as “Make Kenya safe#Endpolicebrutality”, “Am I next? #WeAreNotSafe” and “Arrest and Jail killer cops”.

Broken promises & Better governance

Better governance and corruption which were contributing factors to last year’s protests continues to be a concern with activists linking much of the country’s troubles to the same.

Promises that were made by Kenya’s leadership have either not been fulfilled or not been followed through with the status quo largely retained.

Case in point is the ban on harambees which has since made a comeback framed as empowerment programs with politicians dishing out millions every other day with some flaunting their wealth.

The opposition maintains that the money is proceeds of corruption.

The fight against corruption is far from being won with several scandals unearthed over the last few months.

“Fight corruption, not activists”, reads one poster with another noting that Kenya’s present and future children deserve better with the words “Our children deserve better”.