Family discloses medical complications that led to Milly Wa Doc’s death

The family of popular TikToker Milly Wa Doc is in mourning following her tragic death just a month after her wedding.

Her untimely passing has left her fans mourning and fellow content creators expressing disbelief and grief.

A tragic turn after surgery

Speaking at a family gathering held at their home, Milly’s aunt, revealed the details leading to her death.



According to Monica, Milly had developed a cyst in her stomach, which doctors advised her to have removed through surgery. Following the operation, Milly suffered heavy internal bleeding and was administered a blood transfusion.

After spending three days in hospital, she was discharged in seemingly stable condition. However, her health rapidly deteriorated after being discharged, with her kidneys beginning to fail.

Monica disclosed that Milly was put on medication and later began dialysis on 2 June. Though she briefly stabilised, the damage to her kidneys proved fatal.

She left the hospital in stable condition. But that same night, she passed away. It was so sudden. The official cause of death is acute kidney failure.

A husband in mourning

Milly’s husband, Odeke, who had only recently exchanged vows with her, was present at the family meeting but kept his remarks brief. Overcome with emotion, he appealed to the public and the media for space to mourn privately.

The couple’s wedding had taken place barely a month earlier, marking what many believed would be a fresh start for Milly after a turbulent past. Sadly, this new chapter was cut tragically short.

From personal struggles to TikTok stardom

Before her rise to social media fame, Milly had opened up about her difficult past, including her struggles during childhood.



In past moments on TikTok, she revealed that she had turned to sex work at the age of 18 in a desperate attempt to survive.

Her life took a dramatic turn when she met a foreign man who supported her emotionally and financially. The two got married and relocated to Germany, where they had a child.



However, the relationship later ended, and Milly returned to Kenya to rebuild her life.

This resonated with thousands of followers, many of whom saw Milly as a symbol of strength and resilience. Her rise on TikTok was meteoric, with her content often centring around love, motherhood, and mental health.

Love, loss, and lessons

Milly rose to fame largely because of her heart-warming content with her ex-husband, known as Doc or Daddy, a clinical doctor.

Their relationship, often portrayed through cosy bedroom clips and cooking videos, captured the hearts of many fans. Their chemistry was palpable, and for a while, they were considered one of TikTok’s most admired couples.

However, the fairytale unravelled as Milly later came forward with allegations of emotional abuse. She accused Doc of being a narcissist, revealing that she endured a toxic and emotionally draining relationship.

In one particularly emotional video, Milly disclosed how Doc's colleagues and exes frequently insulted her, while he remained silent and offered no defence.

Eventually, Milly ended the relationship and began speaking out against narcissistic abuse, encouraging her followers to prioritise their emotional well-being.

News of Milly’s death has triggered an outpouring of sorrow across social media platforms. Fellow TikTokers and fans have been sharing clips, memories, and condolences under the hashtag #RIPMillyWaDoc.