Final moments of child actress Amanda Mutheu, what happened in Roysambu

What should have been a quiet Wednesday evening at Jakaranda Gardens in Roysambu turned into a nightmare, one that residents are unlikely to forget.

Screams filled the air, not from children playing, but from adults witnessing an unthinkable act, a five-year-old girl thrown from a balcony by the man meant to protect her.

Amanda Mutheu, five, an actress and content creator had her life cut short in a painfully gruelling way,

According to police and eyewitnesses, Amanda’s uncle arrived at the apartment just after 6:00 p.m. Her mother was still at work, and Amanda was under the care of her nanny.

The nanny sensed danger and tried to escape with Amanda, but her efforts were in vain. The man overpowered her and forcefully took the child.

The late child actress Amanda Mutheu

Moments later, horror unfolded. The uncle walked toward the balcony of the second floor and, without pause, leapt off the edge holding Amanda in his arms. The fall was brutal, but what followed was even more harrowing.

He continued to bang Amanda's head on the ground as neighbours now raised the alarm and security rushed to save the little girl.

Security guards and neighbours intervened quickly, rescuing Amanda from the man. But their fury erupted. The suspect was severely beaten by an enraged mob until officers from Kiamumbi Police Station arrived and pulled him from the crowd.

Both Amanda and her uncle were rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital . Amanda was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Her uncle was also treated for injuries, under police watch.

The hospital confirmed that despite valiant efforts by medical staff, Amanda’s injuries were too severe.

Mourning a rising star

Amanda wasn’t just a child. She was a little actress, known among her peers and neighbours for her energy and confidence in front of the camera.



Videos now circulating online show her acting, dancing, and smiling, evidence of the bright future that was cruelly cut short.

Suspect in custody

Kasarani police commander Emmanuel Rono confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who remains under tight security in hospital.