I was the one hurt - Jux’s ex-girlfriend speaks on break up as wedding buzz subsides

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux’s fairytale wedding to Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo continues to dominate conversations online but it’s not just the couple’s glamorous celebrations that are grabbing attention.

Jux’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Bujulu, has stepped into the spotlight with a bold statement addressing long-standing rumours about their breakup.

Juma Jux and Priscilla’s grand celebration

The celebrated musician recently held a second wedding ceremony for Priscilla in his home country, Tanzania.



The lavish affair followed an earlier event held in Nigeria, Priscilla’s native land, making their union a high-profile and widely followed love story across East and West Africa.

Among the highlights of the Tanzanian celebration was Jux’s grand gesture: a brand new Range Rover Velar presented to Priscilla in front of cheering guests and traditional drummers.



The vehicle, adorned with red ribbons and balloons, symbolised Jux’s affection and commitment to his bride.

The emotional moment saw Priscilla bursting into screams of joy, embracing her friends, and sharing a warm hug and kiss with Jux before sliding into the driver’s seat, beaming with happiness.

Karen responds to cheating allegations

In the wake of the wedding buzz, Karen Bujulu took to Instagram to address swirling rumours that she had cheated on Jux during their relationship a narrative that many fans have accepted without her side of the story.

Breaking months of silence, Karen firmly denied the allegations and claimed that she had, in fact, been the one betrayed.

I've kept quiet for the longest while people dragged my name and ran with lies. I didn't cheat. I was the one who got cheated on. I stayed too long, forgave till I couldn't anymore... and then I left.

Karen’s statement appeared to be motivated by a desire to set the record straight and move on from the persistent public association with her past relationship.

Let me be clear: I've moved on. I've healed. I promise you, I don't want anything or anyone back. I truly wish everyone peace. I just ask to be left out of a chapter I've closed.

Timing raises eyebrows

While some social media users praised Karen for finally speaking her truth, others questioned her timing.



The statement came just days after Jux’s wedding, prompting accusations that she was trying to draw attention away from the newlyweds.

However, many others came to her defence, arguing that everyone deserves the opportunity to speak up when their name is unfairly dragged through the mud.

Karen seeks closure

Despite the mixed reactions, Karen’s intention was clear she wants to close this chapter of her life for good and focus on the future.