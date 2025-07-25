The couple shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, posting a heartfelt maternity shoot that featured Priscilla proudly displaying her baby bump alongside Juma Jux.

The announcement comes a few months after the two had a series of star-studded weddings, both traditional and white, which took place in April and May in Tanzania and Nigeria.

In the post’s caption they simply wrote: “MOM & DAD BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL.” As the clean, casual styling of the shoot breaks away from the couple’s high fashion display at their wedding.

The soon-to-be parents don matching outfits of crisp white tops and classic denim jeans, creating a coordinated and effortlessly stylish look that highlights the intimacy and excitement of the moment.

Priscilla bares her growing baby bump in a cropped top, while Juma Jux tenderly places a hand on her stomach, a gesture that reflects the couple’s deep affection and shared anticipation.

In other photos from the shoot, the couple is seen holding up ultrasound scans, symbolising the beginning of their parenthood journey and offering their followers a touching visual of the new life on the way.

Their Journey to Becoming Parents

According to Jux, their love story began in early 2024, quite by chance, during a work trip to Rwanda. And while staying in the same hotel, a conversation blossomed through mutual friends.

The two reportedly connected instantly, bonding over shared values, mutual respect for one another’s craft, and a surprising amount of humour.

By July 2024, their relationship entered the public eye. Jux featured Priscilla in his music video and she later posted a simple Instagram photo captioned “Mine.”

Their wedding ceremonies began with an Islamic civil and Nikkah wedding in Tanzania in February, 2025, with Jux being Muslim.

While speaking to Wasafi TV, Jux explained that Priscilla embraced his faith with grace, even taking part in traditional rites and being given the Islamic name during the Nikkah.

This was followed by a traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos on 17 April and a white wedding on 19 April. They capped off the festivities with a grand celebration in Dar es Salam on 28 May 2025.

This was a glamorous finale featuring performances by top East African artists, lavish décor, and heartfelt speeches from both families, symbolising a cross-cultural union.