Kenyan-born photographer Polly Irungu lands new job after White House exit

Kenyan-born visual storyteller Polly Irungu has added another feather to her cap after being appointed the official photographer for Maryland Governor Wes Moore.



The celebrated creative, known for her work in the Biden-Harris administration, announced the new chapter in her professional journey via a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter).

I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Maryland’s Executive Office of the Governor as a Photographer for Governor Wes Moore! It is an incredible honour to continue my journey in public service, documenting the people, moments, and stories that shape the Moore-Miller Admin.

The appointment marks yet another milestone for Irungu, who continues to break ground not only as a photographer but also as an advocate for diversity and representation in the media.

Public service through photography

Irungu's new role places her within the Executive Office of the Governor of Maryland — a state-level equivalent to a County Governor’s Office in Kenya but with significantly more autonomy and legislative power, given the United States’ federal system.



As the official photographer, she will be responsible for capturing key moments of Governor Wes Moore’s administration, which is shaping up to be one of the most progressive in the state’s history.

While the role may mirror what a photographer might do for a Kenyan county governor, the scale and influence of the Maryland Governor’s Office offer Irungu a larger platform to continue telling stories of governance, public service, and community engagement.

Roots in Nairobi, growth in the U.S.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Polly Irungu moved to the United States at the tender age of four. She grew up in Kansas and Oregon, where her passion for visual storytelling took root.



Her journey into photography began humbly, with determination and resourcefulness.

When I developed a love for visual storytelling and worked at McDonald’s in school to save up for my first camera, I never thought my passion would take me to The White House.

Her drive and commitment eventually propelled her to the highest levels of public office photography in the United States.

Making history in the White House

In 2022, Irungu made history when she became the first official photo editor for the U.S. Vice President’s Office under Kamala Harris.



Her role was pivotal in documenting Vice President Harris’s engagements and ensuring that the administration’s imagery resonated with its mission and values.

Her photographs, often rich in emotion and narrative, have featured in leading global publications such as The Washington Post, BBC News, Reuters, and The New York Times.

Championing diversity behind the lens

Beyond her personal accomplishments, Irungu has dedicated herself to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities in media.



In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she founded Black Women Photographers, a global platform aimed at challenging industry norms and providing professional support to Black women in the field.

The platform currently supports over 1,200 members across 50 countries by offering access to training, networking, and professional opportunities.