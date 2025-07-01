On June 28, 2025, a video capturing a young man bleating like a goat during an interrogation at Makupa Police Station in Mombasa, Kenya, went viral on social media.

The 16-year-old, now identified as Baraka Joseph Machari from Tarime, Tanzania, initially appeared to be involved in a goat theft case, leading to speculation of supernatural causes such as being bewitched.

The video, widely shared on platforms like X, amassed thousands of views and sparked widespread curiosity.

The Obinna show confession

During an interview on June 30, 2025, on the Obinna Show Live , Baraka confessed that the incident was a staged skit.

He explained that he was stranded in Mombasa without money to travel to Nairobi, where he intended to continue his journey back to Tanzania.

To gain sympathy and secure transport assistance, he presented himself at the police station, claiming he had stolen goats in Nairobi and needed to return to seek forgiveness.

Baraka Joseph Machari

During the interrogation, he mimicked animal sounds, including bleating like a goat and crowing like a rooster, which led to the viral video.

A desperate bid

Baraka shared his background, noting that he dropped out of school in Class Seven because his family could not afford a uniform.

Seeking better opportunities, he traveled to Kenya but found himself in financial distress.

I was in Mombasa, and I did not have transport money to Nairobi. I decided to act as if I had stolen a goat in Nairobi and needed to return to ask for forgiveness. I went to the police station, and they believed me. They even gave me a ride to Nairobi.

The viral video initially puzzled viewers, with some attributing Baraka’s behavior to supernatural causes. Once he revealed the skit, many realized that what seemed like a bizarre act of bewitchment was in fact a calculated performance.

Ethics versus resourcefulness

Baraka’s confession has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by young migrants.

His appeal for help to return to Tanzania has resonated with some social media users, who have called for assistance, while others have questioned the ethics of his stunt.

His ability to mimic animal sounds, as noted in the interview, has also drawn attention, with suggestions that he could leverage this talent for content creation or entertainment.

Baraka Joseph Machari has gone viral for his ability to mimic animal sounds

Baraka’s case highlights the broader issue of young individuals migrating in search of opportunities but facing significant obstacles.

Virality's double-edged sword

The incident also underscores the role of social media in amplifying stories and shaping public perception, often before the full context is known.

Initially, many believed Baraka’s behavior was genuine, only to learn it was a fabricated act to address his immediate needs.

The story of Baraka Joseph Machari serves as a reminder of the complexities faced by young migrants and the creative, sometimes desperate, measures they may take to overcome challenges.