Key elements that made Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl half-time show historic

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was more than just a performance, it was a cultural moment that cemented his place among the greatest artists of this generation.

With a lineup featuring SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, Lamar delivered a show that was both powerful and historic, making it one of the most talked-about halftime performances in recent years.

A Hip-Hop milestone

Lamar became only the first solo rapper to headline a Super Bowl halftime show, following Dr. Dre’s ensemble performance in 2022.

His setlist, featuring hits like ‘Humble’, ‘DNA’, ‘Not Like Us’, and ‘All the Stars’, celebrated his lyrical genius and deep-rooted storytelling ability.

By taking center stage at one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms, Lamar further solidified hip-hop’s dominance in mainstream culture.

Star-studded special guests

The surprise appearances added an extra layer of excitement and significance to the performance.

SZA, a fellow Grammy-winning artist, joined Lamar for their hit collaboration ‘All the Stars’, while Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson brought a comedic and thought-provoking presence, dressed as Uncle Sam.

Tennis icon Serena Williams, another Compton native, made a brief but impactful appearance during Not Like Us, a moment that resonated with fans as a celebration of Black excellence.

Also in attendance was U.S. President Donald Trump whose attendance was historic and controversial as he became the first sitting U.S. president to attend the NFL's championship game.

A statement on culture and legacy

Lamar is known for infusing his music with social commentary, and his halftime show was no different.

His use of stage props, including a giant PlayStation controller and vintage cars, represented the evolution of culture and technology over time.

The performance wasn’t just a musical showcase—it was a powerful statement on identity, success, and artistic resilience.

A controversial yet iconic moment

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was Lamar’s performance of 'Not Like Us', a track widely perceived as a diss aimed at fellow rapper Drake.

The choice to include this song on such a grand stage was seen as a bold move, making the performance not just entertaining but also a pivotal moment in hip-hop rivalries.

Just a week prior to the Super Bowl, on February 2, 2025, Lamar dominated the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, winning five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his track ‘Not Like Us.’

This accomplishment made him the second rap artist to win both awards, following Childish Gambino's win in 2019.