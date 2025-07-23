As 2025 unfolds, a new wave of African artists is redefining the continent’s global musical footprint, signing groundbreaking deals, launching their own imprints, and pushing musical boundaries.

This round‑up highlights some of the most notable signings up to now and what they reveal about the evolving relationship between Africa’s music scene and the global industry.

Keemlyf (Kenya) – Universal Music Group East Africa (Signed March 2025)

Kenyan artiste Keemlyf

Kenyan breakout Keemlyf’s exclusive recording deal with UMG East Africa marks a watershed moment for East African artists blending Afrobeat, dancehall, and indigenous rhythms.

UMG’s investment signals confidence in niche, genre‑defying talent and a bid to diversify its roster beyond staple markets.

With backing for his debut releases, Keemlyf is poised to lead Kenya’s next wave of exports into pan‑African playlists and international festival circuits.

Abigail Chams (Tanzania) – Sony Music Africa (Signed 2022)

Tanzanian superstar Abigail Chams

Tanzanian songstress Abigail Chams became the first solo female East African artist under Sony Music Africa.

Her signing laid the groundwork for notable milestones ( including a 2025 BET Award nomination ) and reflects a growing industry recognition of East Africa’s creative potential, an area long overshadowed by the dominance of West and Southern African music markets.

Ebne Hakim (Ethiopia) – Sony Music Africa (Signed 2024)

Ethiopian artist Ebne Hakim

Ethiopia’s Ethio‑fusion innovator, Ebne Hakim, joined Sony Music Africa in 2024, reflecting the label’s broader ambition to tap the Horn of Africa’s rich musical heritage.

The partnership aims to amplify Hakim’s blend of jazz, funk, and traditional pentatonic melodies on streaming platforms and curated global playlists.

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) – Universal Music Group (Signed May 2019)

Singer Tiwa Savage

Often crowned the 'Queen of Afrobeats,' Tiwa Savage’s global distribution deal with UMG in 2019 paved the way for a series of international collaborations and chart‑topping releases.

Now that streaming has made Afrobeats popular worldwide, Savage’s ongoing success shows the lasting value of signing well-known artists early.

Nasty C (South Africa) – Def Jam Africa (UMG) (Signed 2020)

South African artist Nasty C

South African rapper Nasty C’s trailblazing entry into Def Jam Africa via UMG’s joint venture positioned him as the first African act on the storied label’s roster.

His success highlights how local hip‑hop narratives can seamlessly cross over into U.S. markets, driven by strategic collaborations and targeted promotional campaigns.

Linda Sikhakhane (South Africa) – Universal Music Group Africa (Signed Early 2024)

Jazz saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane

Renowned jazz saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane’s 2024 contract with UMG Africa underscores a growing appreciation for non‑mainstream African genres.

Bringing a jazz instrumentalist into the fold alongside pop and hip‑hop acts reflects a broader shift toward embracing diverse subgenres and reaching new global audiences.

Tekno (Nigeria) – Sony Music Entertainment (Signed Late 2016)

Nigerian star Tekno Miles

Nigerian hitmaker Tekno’s early alliance with Sony in 2016 laid foundational tracks like 'Pana' for the Afrobeats movement beyond Africa.

His long‑standing partnership offers a template for nurturing homegrown talent into global brands, evolving from local radio hits into streaming sensations.

Tems (Nigeria) – RCA/Since ’93 (Sony) (Signed September 2021)

Tems

Soulful chanteuse Tems signed a joint venture between RCA and Since ’93 in 2021, her EP 'If Orange Was a Place' launching her onto A‑list festival lineups.

Branded a 'once‑in‑a‑generation artist,' Tems embodies the power of cross‑label collaborations to accelerate global reach of Afro‑inflected soul.

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria) – Def Jam Recordings (Warner Music Group) (Signed 2023)

Adekunle Gold

Established star Adekunle Gold brought matured Afrobeats songwriting to Warner’s Def Jam arm in 2023.

His album 'Tequila Ever After' reflects a wider industry trend of working with seasoned artists to grow streaming audiences and expand touring opportunities across global markets.

Joeboy (Nigeria) – Young Legend/Warner Music Africa (Signed Early 2024)

Nigerian singer Joeboy

Rather than a conventional contract, Joeboy's arrangement empowers him to sign and distribute emerging Nigerian acts, fostering a new generation within a major‑label infrastructure.

Flavour N’abania (Nigeria) – Warner Music Africa & Africori (Signed November 2024)

Flavour

Highlife veteran Flavour’s joint imprint with WMA and Africori in late 2024 illustrates co‑branding’s appeal: marrying legacy artists with regional expertise.

This model extends beyond distribution, encompassing marketing and creative control.

As streaming platforms make music more accessible worldwide, these deals are helping African artists grow faster and changing how the music industry works for the continent.