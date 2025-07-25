Top new Kenyan hits this week

The Kenyan music scene is buzzing with fresh releases this week, offering a dynamic mix of Gengetone, Hip-hop, and Afropop.

From highly anticipated music videos to collaborations to album drops, here are the top new tracks worth your time.

Matata & Mejja – ‘Tiki Tako’

The Norway-based Afro-funk group Matata has teamed up with Genge legend Mejja for the music video to their latest single, ‘Tiki Tako’.

The track is an upbeat tune produced by Gordon Odhiambo, also known as Wuodomollo Beats, with the music video directed by Katabira Films, bringing the song's energetic vibe to life.

Kethan ft. Khaligraph Jones – ‘Nyasaye Rita’

Singer-songwriter and producer Kethan has enlisted Hip-hop heavyweight Khaligraph Jones for the music video to ‘Nyasaye Rita’.

The track is a smooth blend of R&B and Afropop from Kethan's album, 'Dr. Flow Will See You Now'.

Produced by Kethan himself, the song showcases his versatile artistry alongside the OG's formidable lyricism.

Joefes, Mzagatas Mzagla, Unspoken Salaton & Pilato Macheda – ‘Anaku Rada’

Gengetone artist Joefes has assembled a team of collaborators for the hard-hitting track ‘Anaku Rada’.

Featuring Mzagatas Mzagla (of the viral TikTok sound 'Life ni short lakini yangu ni toja'), Unspoken Salaton, and Pilato Macheda, the song's video dropped today.

The beat was crafted by Unspoken Salaton, who also mixed and mastered the track, delivering a raw and authentic street sound.

Joefes ft. Fathermoh – ‘Can Kare’

Continuing his streak of releases, Joefes also dropped ‘Can Kare’ alongside Fathermoh.

The video for the track premiered on July 23, 2025.

Produced by Marvine Abwao, popularly known as Mavo On The Beat , the song combines Joefes' Gengetone flow with Fathermoh's distinct music style, which often fuses Hip-hop and traditional influences.

Breeder LW – ‘Pon Mi Radar’ Freestyle

Rapper Breeder LW treats his fans to a new freestyle titled ‘Pon Mi Radar’.

Released on July 21, 2025, the artist delivers sharp bars over the popular ‘Story Book Riddim’.

The freestyle reaffirms Breeder LW’s position as one of Kenya's top lyricists, showcasing his skill and wordplay.

Elisha Elai ft. Scar Mkadinali – ‘Mboka’

Elisha Elai has released his much-anticipated album, 'Kijana Ya Randiga', today, July 25, 2025.

A standout track from the project is ‘Mboka’, which features Scar Mkadinali of the award-winning group Wakadinali.

The song is produced by Luid beats and was mixed and mastered by Ares 66, blending Elai’s unique sound of Afrobeat and traditional rhythms with Scar’s signature drill style.

Wakadinali – ‘Kum Baba’

Drill pioneers Wakadinali recently released the visuals for their track ‘Kum Baba’, off their album 'Victims of Madness 2.0' .

Directed by AntyVirus(AV), the video features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Hip-hop veteran Abbas Kubaf, as well as Wakuu, Pepela, and Masterpiece King, making it a significant collaboration.

Boutross – ‘Left Right’

Shrap artist Boutross is also enjoying buzz with the video for his song ‘Left Right’.

Produced by Munene and mastered by ABH Sound, the track now has visuals directed by Steve Mugo.

The song's energetic feel and catchy hook have made it a favourite among fans.

This week’s releases highlight the vibrant and collaborative nature of the Kenyan music industry.