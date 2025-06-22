5 things you should never say to someone battling acne

Acne is more than just a skin condition it is a deeply personal experience that can significantly impact a person's emotional well-being, self-esteem, and overall mental health.



While some people experience mild, short-lived breakouts, others endure persistent and often painful forms of acne that stretch into adulthood.



Regardless of the severity, one common experience for many is dealing with insensitive remarks that only deepen the emotional burden.

Often, these comments are made with good intentions, but they end up invalidating the person’s feelings or placing blame where it doesn’t belong.



June is Acne Awareness Month, it is important to understand the power of language and how words can either harm or heal.



Below are some of the most harmful things to say to someone struggling with acne and why they should be avoided.

recurring acne

“Just wash your face more often”

Telling someone with acne to wash their face more often wrongly assumes that the condition is purely the result of poor hygiene.

This is not only scientifically inaccurate but also emotionally damaging. Acne is a complex skin condition that can be influenced by multiple factors such as genetics, hormonal fluctuations, stress, and even certain medications.

Suggesting that it can be solved with better cleanliness reinforces the harmful stereotype that people with acne are unclean or careless.

This type of comment also overlooks the fact that many people with acne already follow strict skincare routines and are painfully aware of their hygiene.

Hearing this advice repeatedly can lead to self-blame and anxiety, further aggravating both the emotional and physical aspects of the condition.

Woman with acne(Well+Good)

“Have you tried drinking more water?”

While staying hydrated is an essential part of overall health, water alone is not a magic cure for acne. When people are told to drink more water as a solution to their skin condition, it can feel condescending and dismissive.

Acne is a medical issue that often requires targeted treatment, from prescription creams and oral medications to hormonal therapy and lifestyle changes.

Reducing that experience to a simple hydration fix diminishes the emotional and physical struggle involved.

Additionally, such comments can create unnecessary pressure, making the person feel as though they are responsible for not doing the right thing to clear their skin.

This can trigger feelings of guilt and helplessness, especially when they have already exhausted numerous remedies without success.

5 reasons why your acne never seem to disappear

READ ALSO: 6 mistakes that make piercings heal slower

“It’s not that bad” or “I don’t even notice it”

While intended to be reassuring, these kinds of statements can feel incredibly invalidating.



People who live with acne are often hyper-aware of their appearance due to years of negative experiences, such as being stared at, bullied, or unfairly judged.

When someone downplays their skin condition, it may seem like they are brushing off the emotional pain that comes with it. This can discourage individuals from opening up or seeking support in the future.

Moreover, such remarks often create a disconnect between how the person feels and how they are being perceived.

They might begin to question their own emotions and feel as though they’re overreacting or being vain.



In reality, acknowledging someone’s struggle, even if you don’t fully understand it, is far more comforting than pretending it doesn’t exist.

Adult Acne

“You’ll grow out of it”

The assumption that acne is a temporary teenage issue is both outdated and misleading. Many individuals continue to struggle with acne well into their 20s, 30s, and beyond.

In fact, adult acne particularly hormonal acne is a growing concern, especially among women.



Telling someone that they’ll eventually “grow out of it” ignores the chronic nature of the condition for some people and can create false hope or unnecessary shame if the problem persists.

This phrase also tends to trivialise the distress that the person is feeling in the present moment. Rather than offering comfort, it can make the individual feel as though their pain is not valid because it’s expected to go away “someday.”

A more compassionate approach would involve listening without trying to predict or minimise the future. “I’ve heard this for years and I’m still waiting,” is a quiet frustration shared by many who feel dismissed by such reassurances.

“At least it’s not something serious”

Comparing acne to other medical conditions in an attempt to minimise its importance is one of the most damaging things someone can say.

While acne may not be life-threatening, it can have a profound impact on mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia, and even suicidal thoughts in extreme cases.

The emotional scars often linger far longer than the physical ones, and brushing it off as “not serious” invalidates this very real experience.

Every health issue should be considered within its own context. Telling someone to be grateful it isn’t worse may sound like perspective, but it often feels like dismissal.

It suggests that their suffering is not worthy of attention or empathy. Just because it’s not fatal doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt, is a reminder that emotional pain deserves compassion too.

READ ALSO: Why you should always wash new clothes before wearing them