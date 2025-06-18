Afro Nation is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary from July 9 to 11, and for the first time, with an expanded global presence and enhanced fan engagement.

The festival will be held in Algarve, Portugal as this is the first time the festival is going global. The Afro Nation festival often marks a celebration of African music and culture at the global stage.

Afro Nation 2025

The milestone edition promises an unforgettable experience, bringing together music enthusiasts from around the globe to celebrate diverse African culture.

More than just a music festival, it is also a celebration of African culture through food, art, and fashion. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with diverse cuisines, fashion pop-ups, art installations, and beach parties.

This year's festival also boasts an exceptional lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry from Africa in addition to international artists.

Afro Nation is poised to deliver an unparalleled festival experience, combining world-class music with exclusive digital content and engagement opportunities.

Here are some of the African artists scheduled to perform

Burna Boy aka "African Giant"

The Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, returns for his third appearance at Afro Nation, bringing his unique blend of Afro-fusion to the stage.

Widely known as “African Giant,” he has played a pivotal role in pushing Afrobeats to the global mainstream.

With multiple Grammy nominations and a historic win in 2021 for his album 'Twice As Tall', he is considered as one of the most influential musical figures in Africa.

At Afro Nation Portugal 2025, Burna Boy’s return marks a full-circle moment, celebrating both the festival’s fifth anniversary and his sustained global influence.

Nigerian singer & song-writer Tems

Another Grammy-winning artist on the list of African performers is Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems, known for her soulful voice and multiple international hits.

Her rise to global prominence has been nothing short of phenomenal, with standout collaborations including 'Essence' with Wizkid and 'Wait for U' with Future and Drake, both of which earned her international chart success and critical acclaim.

Her debut EP 'For Broken Ears' and follow-up 'If Orange Was A Place', showcased not only her emotive vocals but also her unique songwriting ability, which blends alternative R&B with Afrobeat influences.

Renowned Nigerian artist Davido

The Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, celebrated for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, is set to light up the stage.

Known for his hit-making ability, Davido has become one of the most influential figures in the global Afrobeats movement.

With a career spanning over a decade, he has delivered anthems like 'Fall', 'FEM', and 'Unavailable', each showcasing his knack for crafting irresistible hooks and blending traditional African rhythms with modern pop influences.

Nigerian Afro-beats artist Wizkid

Wizkid is one of the most iconic and influential artists in African music and widely regarded as a pioneer of the modern Afrobeat's sound, he has played a central role in globalising African music and inspiring a new generation of artists across the continent.

From his early hits like 'Holla at Your Boy' to global anthems like 'Essence', his music blends Afrobeat, R&B, and pop influences with authenticity.

His performances at Afro Nation have become a highlight for festival goers, and his presence on the lineup guarantees a great atmosphere. His return remains one of the most anticipated moments in this year’s festival.

South Africa's DJ Uncle Waffles

South African DJ and producer has become one of the global faces of the Amapiano movement. Known for her high-energy sets, magnetic stage presence, and viral dance performances, she has taken the world by storm, performing on stages from Coachella to Afro Nation.

