Thika’s blend of industrial heritage, hidden natural gems, and urban-renewal projects paint the picture of a town poised to redefine Kenya’s urban landscape.

Its lesser-known stories, from war memorials to pineapple plantations, offer rich avenues for exploration beyond the usual travel guide highlights.

Thika town

The Nairobi–Thika Superhighway, inaugurated 2012, transformed regional trade, while ongoing projects include solar streetlights, expanded water reticulation, and non-motorized transport corridors.

These developments have improved local infrastructure and Thika's position as a model for sustainable urban growth, gradually emerging as a forward-looking hub that balances economic ambition with environmental consciousness.

The 6th Capital & Smart-City Ambitions

Thika is close to becoming the sixth capital city of Kenya should a report submitted by the Kiambu County Assembly be approved by the Senate.

According to Kiambu County Planning Committee chairperson, Moses Ngatha, Thika has attained the required threshold to become an industrial smart city which also includes the attainment of targeted revenues.

A section of the Thika Superhigh way

Local leaders and stakeholders from Thika have also championed this with some even referring to it whimsically as a “6th capital” to reflect its proposed administrative and economic role outside Nairobi.

Legislation to confer city status is underway, driven by plans for an Export Processing Zone, affordable housing, and a 24-hour economy.

Proponents argue this elevation will ease pressure on Nairobi, attract over KSH 6 billion annually in infrastructure grants, and create 50,000 in jobs.

Additionally, the Member of County Assemblies have pointed out various benefits that would come if the town is elevated to a city, including what they say would be attraction of more businesses to Thika.

Interesting places to visit while in Thika

1. The World War Memorial Park

Thika World War Memorial Park, officially the Thika War Cemetery, is perched on the western outskirts of Thika along General Kago Road, just past the police station and adjacent to the municipal civil cemetery.

World War memorial park in Thika

Established and still maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, park is located here as it served as a burial site for soldiers.

It contains 128 Second World War burials, all commemorated by uniform headstones set in neatly mown grass and anchored by a central Cross of Sacrifice.

Beyond its serene layout, the park bears testimony to local and expatriate contributions, during the 1940s the East African Women’s League (EAWL) adopted the site to raise funds for upkeep and planting flowering shrubs.

2. Del Monte pineapple farm

Once dubbed Kenya’s “fruit-growing town,” Thika hosts Del Monte’s pineapple fields and processing plant, Bidco Oil Refineries, and over 50 major factories in textiles, tinplate, and food processing.

Del Monte pineapple farm in Thika

Key exports include pineapples to Europe, coffee USA and Europe, cooking oils across East Africa, and animal feed.

More than 100 small-scale industries also thrive here, supported by a robust service sector with multiple universities and technical colleges.

3. The chania and fourteen falls

One of Kenya’s most beautiful and scenic tourist attractions can be found in Thika, making it one of the most appealing cities to plan a visit and retreat.

Fourteen Falls

Fourteen Falls comprises a series of vividly sculpted cascades, numbered for the fourteen major drops along the Chania and Athi Rivers.

The tallest single drop plunges nearly 40 meters, creating dramatic rainbows in the early morning sun. The falls are set within a granite canyon that has been carved over millennia, revealing striated rock walls and unique cliff-side flora.

Chania falls in Thika

With its blend of geologic wonder, outdoor adventure, and vibrant ecosystems, the Chania & Fourteen Falls area remains one of Thika’s most enchanting and still relatively undiscovered natural treasures.

4. Christina Wangari gardens

Nestled on the eastern edge of Thika, the Christina Wangari Gardens span roughly 10 acres along a gentle bend of the Chania River.

Christina Wangari gardens in Thika

Named in honour of the late environmentalist and educator Christina Wangari, the gardens were inaugurated in 2018 as a living classroom for local schools and a sanctuary for native plant conservation.

Raised butterfly houses and a small aviary shelter easily overlooked sunbirds, weavers, and a resident pair of Schalow’s turacos.

5. The flame tree bike park

Adjacent to the gardens, the Flame Tree Bike Park offers over 5 km of purpose-built mountain-bike trailsmade to accomodate all skill levels.

Flame tree bike park in Thika

The park’s signature “Flame Loop” emerges beneath naturally arching miombo and African mahogany canopies, while the adrenaline-pumping “Red Ember” and a rocky drop section modeled on East African volcano trails.