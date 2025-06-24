The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecasted rainy and chilly mornings from June 23 to June 30, 2025, with heavy downpours and cooler temperatures expected, especially in the early hours..

KMD issued a weather advisory warning to residents of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Embu and Murang’a counties of chilly, foggy, and occasionally rainy mornings.

These dates mark the start of the annual cold season, with morning temperatures expected to drop as low as 10°C in some areas, and intermittent light showers and mist anticipated across the city before the start of July.

By securing your home, dressing smartly, planning your commute, and stocking up, you will be ready to tackle the week of 23–30 June, 2025.

It is also crucial to stay informed with weather updates and adapt as needed. There are few tips to adapt for these dates to face the rain with confidence and keep your routine on track.

Here are a few tips to help prepare

Gear up for the weather

Facing rainy and chilly mornings starts with the right gear. A sturdy umbrella, a waterproof raincoat, and reliable waterproof shoes or boots are must-haves.

With morning temperatures possibly dropping to 10°C, dressing in layers is a practical choice. It is good to pair a warm sweater or jacket with a scarf to stay cozy.

It is also a good idea to carry a spare set of dry clothes in a waterproof bag, especially if you are heading to work or for school children.

Protect your phone, laptop, or important papers with plastic covers or waterproof pouches to keep them safe from unexpected showers.

Plan for transportation delays when it rains

Rain often turns Nairobi’s roads into a mess, so adjust your travel plans accordingly so you avoid being disappointed.

Leave for work or home earlier than usual to account for traffic delays, particularly on June 25, 27, and 28, when rainfall is expected to peak.

Drivers should check their vehicle’s wipers and lights and take extra care on slippery roads. If you rely on public transport, stay updated on matatu or bus schedules, as heavy rain might disrupt routes.

For those in low-lying areas, take some time to watch out for flooded roads and map out alternative paths if needed.

Do a quick home preparation

Heavy rain can wreak havoc if your home is not steady. Start by checking your roof for leaks or weak spots, fixing them now can prevent water from seeping in during a storm.

If possible, clear your gutters and drainage systems to avoid blockages that could lead to flooding around your property.

If you are in a flood-prone area, consider placing sandbags or barriers near entry points. Sealing windows and doors with weatherproofing materials is another smart move to keep the rain out.

Stocking Essentials and Be Ready for Anything

Should it rain heavily from June 25 to 30, this may limit your mobility, if possible stock up ahead of time to avoid the up and down hustle when it is raining.

Ensure you have enough food, drinking water, and medications to last the week, especially if rain persists and causes flooding risk in your area.

According to KMD, nighttime lows could dip below 10°C. Therefore consider buying a heater, extra blankets or warm bedding that will keep you snug.

A flashlight and batteries are also handy in case of power outages, which can happen during storms.

Staying dry and warm is an important health measure

Wet weather can challenge your health, so staying dry is crucial. Getting soaked increases your risk of colds or flu, so change out of wet clothes as soon as you can.

Mornings will be chilly and slippery, with cooler air making surfaces trickier to navigate, watch your step to avoid falls.

Keep tuned to weather updates from the KMD for any flood warnings or sudden shifts in conditions.