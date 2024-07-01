The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Damarie Saada Kalonzo's academic profile, schools attended & human rights career

Amos Robi

Kalonzo's daughter tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on June 29,2024 in Yatta, Machakos

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Kalonzo
  • Damarie Musyoka celebrated her wedding in Machakos on Saturday, June 29, 2024
  • Damarie is a lawyer specialising in International Human Rights Law, with a remarkable academic journey
  • She has worked with organisations like Amnesty International Kenya, WRTHY, and Rights and Security International

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, Machakos was abuzz with excitement as Damarie Musyoka, daughter of former Vice President and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, celebrated her wedding.

The glamorous event drew a host of high-profile guests, particularly from the political circles of the Kamba community.

Notable attendees included Mike Sonko, Gideon Moi, and Enoch Wambua, among others.

While Kalonzo Musyoka has been a prominent figure in Kenyan politics for nearly half a century, his daughter Damarie has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Damarie, a lawyer by profession, has built an impressive career, focusing on International Human Rights Law.

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Kalonzo

Damarie's academic journey is nothing short of remarkable. She attended Kianda High School from 2010 to 2014, followed by Brook High School in 2014-2015.

In 2015, she moved to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education at Leeds University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2018 and a Master of Laws (LLM) in 2019.

Currently, Damarie is working towards her PhD at Leeds University, continuing her passion for law and human rights.

Damarie’s career has been dedicated to advancing human rights. Before starting her PhD, she worked as a Communications and Programmes Associate at Amnesty International Kenya.

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Kalonzo

Her commitment to social impact led her to WRTHY, a social impact agency that tackles complex social issues through creativity and data. She worked with WRTHY until 2022.

Following her tenure at WRTHY, Damarie returned to Leeds University, where she served as a module assistant.

In 2023, she took on the role of Global Human Rights Assistant at Rights and Security International, further solidifying her position as a dedicated advocate for human rights.

Damarie Musyoka is not just active in the field; she also uses her voice on social media to champion human rights causes.

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Kalonzo

On her X page, she frequently shares posts about various human rights issues, including the recent abuses witnessed during the anti-finance bill 2024 protests.

From raising awareness about missing persons to fundraising for human rights causes, Damarie is deeply involved in advocating for justice and equality.

Despite her active professional and advocacy work, Damarie remains private about her personal affairs.

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Kalonzo

Her commitment to human rights and her impressive career trajectory make her a notable figure in her own right, distinct from her father’s political legacy.

Amos Robi
