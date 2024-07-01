Damarie Saada Kalonzo's academic profile, schools attended & human rights career

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, Machakos was abuzz with excitement as Damarie Musyoka, daughter of former Vice President and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, celebrated her wedding.

The glamorous event drew a host of high-profile guests, particularly from the political circles of the Kamba community.

Notable attendees included Mike Sonko, Gideon Moi, and Enoch Wambua, among others.

A glimpse into Damarie Musyoka’s life

While Kalonzo Musyoka has been a prominent figure in Kenyan politics for nearly half a century, his daughter Damarie has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Damarie, a lawyer by profession, has built an impressive career, focusing on International Human Rights Law.

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Kalonzo Pulse Live Kenya

Educational journey

Damarie's academic journey is nothing short of remarkable. She attended Kianda High School from 2010 to 2014, followed by Brook High School in 2014-2015.

In 2015, she moved to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education at Leeds University. There, she earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2018 and a Master of Laws (LLM) in 2019.

Currently, Damarie is working towards her PhD at Leeds University, continuing her passion for law and human rights.

Professional milestones

Damarie’s career has been dedicated to advancing human rights. Before starting her PhD, she worked as a Communications and Programmes Associate at Amnesty International Kenya.

Her commitment to social impact led her to WRTHY, a social impact agency that tackles complex social issues through creativity and data. She worked with WRTHY until 2022.

Following her tenure at WRTHY, Damarie returned to Leeds University, where she served as a module assistant.

In 2023, she took on the role of Global Human Rights Assistant at Rights and Security International, further solidifying her position as a dedicated advocate for human rights.

Active voice on human rights issues

Damarie Musyoka is not just active in the field; she also uses her voice on social media to champion human rights causes.

On her X page, she frequently shares posts about various human rights issues, including the recent abuses witnessed during the anti-finance bill 2024 protests.

From raising awareness about missing persons to fundraising for human rights causes, Damarie is deeply involved in advocating for justice and equality.

Despite her active professional and advocacy work, Damarie remains private about her personal affairs.

