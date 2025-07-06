Police are holding 12 suspects who have confessed to killing and eating children over the years with key evidence recovered.

The suspects who are being held at Kapenguria Police Station pending processing and arraignment in court gave the chilling confession, admitting to abducting, killing, and eating eight children over the years .

West Pokot County Criminal Investigations Officer Daniel Musangi confirmed the incident, noting that investigations are underway.

It’s true they confessed to eating eight boys, but we are yet to find human remains to support the claims.

The DCI officer confirmed that police are planning to excavate a pit latrine where the bones of the victims are believed to have been disposed as part of their investigations.

12 suspects confess to killing & eating children: Here’s all we know

We are preparing to excavate a toilet suspected to be used to dispose of bones and human body parts.

A manhunt has also been launched for another suspect linked to the bizarre confession who is reported to have escaped and fled into neighbouring Uganda.

“We’ve detained the suspects. We also have intelligence that a prime suspect escaped to Uganda, and we are working with authorities to apprehend him ,” he added.

Nationality of the suspects

Police sources who spoke to a section of the press on condition of anonymity claimed that the suspects are citizens of a neighbouring country and belong to the Gishu community.

Police had a difficult time containing irate residents who blocked the Kapenguria-Lodwar highway on Saturday, demanding that the suspects be handed to them.

Part of key evidence lost

Earlier on, residents torched houses belonging to the suspects who they accused of abducting and killing children in the area, including a seven-year old boy.

Reports indicate that several exercise books, school uniforms belonging to children and several children’s clothes were found in the ruins amid suspicion that they belong to victims abducted and killed by the suspects .

Police cautioned residents against taking the law into their hands, noting that the act of buring down the houses interfered with key evidence in the matter.

Unfortunately, locals interfered with the crime scene when they torched the house, which has slowed down the investigation.

Residents reported several cases of children disappearing without a trace.