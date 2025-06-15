Albert Ojwang murder: OCS Samson Talam adds another twist with new claims

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam who was identified as one of the key suspects in the murder of Albert Ojwang’ has broken his silence, giving his version of the truth.

Talam who was with his lawyers at Lang’ata police station distanced himself from the murder and vowed to clear his name through the legal channels, claiming that he is being framed for a crime he never took part in.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Talam revealed that he was not at Central Police Station on the day when the deceased was booked into central police station as well as on the morning when his death was confirmed at Mbagathi Hospital.

According to Talam, his deputy was in charge, having handed over all duties and left the station.

He handed over all the instruments of his office, including the pocket phone for communication to his deputy.

We shall be producing CCTV footage to show that he was nowhere near the police station called Central Police Station.

The lawyers further disputed claims of Talam interfering with the CCTV declared that they would move to the High Court to challenge his prosecution.

According to them, Talam is being framed for a crime he never committed and was never involved in.

He was among the officers interdicted as the probe into the shocking murder commenced with Kenyans piling pressure on the concerned agencies to ensure that those involved are brought to book.

CCTV footage emerges detailing what transpired at Mbagathi Hospital

This comes at a time when a CCTV footage detailing the conduct of police officers at Mbagathi Hospital where Ojwang’ was taken on the night that he was pronounced dead.

Despite police earlier claiming that the deceased was rushed to hospital withs serious injuries, the footage shows police officers who took him to hospital in no apparent hurry.

One of the officers is seen receiving a phone call and heading outside the hospital building with the rest following swiftly.

Ojwang was wheeled out of the vehicle 24 minutes after it arrived at Mbagathi hospital leaving no doubt that the officers were no in a hurry and perhaps knew that he was already dead.

He spent roughly ten minutes inside the hospital building and was wheeled out after he was confirmed dead with the body taken to City Mortuary.

Protests break out

His death in police custody sparked protests with a section of activists demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat.