Biggest question gov't is struggling to answer over Benedict Kabiru's death in Haiti

Despite reports from Haitian media suggesting his death, the NPS maintained that Kabiru was missing.

The NPS initially stated that he was unaccounted for and assured the public that search efforts were underway.

Kabiru was reported missing on March 25, 2025, after an ambush along the Carrefour Paye-Savien main supply route in Haiti's Artibonite Department.

However, the whereabouts of his body remain unknown, leaving his family in anguish and prompting legal action against the government.

The National Police Service (NPS) has officially confirmed the death of Police Constable Benedict Kabiru, who went missing in Haiti during a peacekeeping mission in March.

On September 24, President William Ruto publicly acknowledged Kabiru's death during a United Nations General Assembly meeting, stating, “I must use this occasion to honour the Kenyan officers, Samuel Kitwai, Benedict Kabiru, and Kennedy Nzuve, who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

This statement contradicted earlier assertions by the Attorney General’s office, which had informed a Nairobi court that it was unaware of Kabiru's death.

The conflicting statements have raised questions about the government's communication and transparency regarding the incident.

Following the President's remarks, NPS officials visited Kabiru's family in Kiambu County on September 24 to officially communicate his death.

However, they also confirmed that his body has not been located. The family, having learned of his death through public channels, expressed frustration over the lack of direct communication and clarity from the government.

In response to the government's handling of the situation, Kabiru's family has filed a petition in court, seeking answers about the circumstances of his death and the whereabouts of his remains.

The case has drawn attention to the challenges faced by Kenyan peacekeepers in Haiti , where gang violence has escalated, and security conditions remain volatile.

The NPS has reiterated its commitment to supporting Kabiru's family.

As of now, the primary question remains unanswered: Where is the body of Officer Benedict Kabiru?

His family's pursuit of closure continues, as they await definitive answers from the government.