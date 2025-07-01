In the wake of the tragic death of Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old mask vendor shot by police during protests in Nairobi on June 17, 2025, comedian and activist Eric Omondi has pledged his support for the grieving family.

Kariuki was selling face masks in Nairobi's CBD when he was shot at close range by a police officer during demonstrations against the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who had died in police custody.

The incident, which occurred on June 17, 2025, was captured on video and widely shared, sparking national outrage. Kariuki was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his head.

Boniface Mwangi Kariuki's family at Kenyatta National Hospital on June 29, 2025

Despite medical efforts, his condition remained critical, and he was declared brain dead on June 29, 2025, before passing away on June 30, 2025, as confirmed by family spokesperson Emily Wanjira.

A screengrab image of Boniface Kariuki moments before he was shot

The shooting has become a focal point in the ongoing debate about police brutality during protests, with two officers, Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Duncan Kiprono, detained in connection with the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, and the family has announced plans to engage a private pathologist for the postmortem, underscoring their determination to seek justice.

Omondi’s pledge and his 'Team Sisi Kwa Sisi Initiative'

Even before Kariuki's death, Eric Omondi showed his commitment to the family. On June 19, 2025, he visited them in Murang’a, offering financial and emotional support.

Eric Omondi houring Boniface Kariuki during #MaskFriday

Omondi pledged to assist with the hospital bills, which had exceeded Sh1 million at the time, and to help Kariuki's parents, Susan Nyambura and Jonah Kariuki, start businesses to ensure their financial stability.

We want to support them with the hospital bill, with a business for the father and the mother as well as Boniface once he recovers.

This initial pledge was part of Omondi's broader initiative, "Team sisi kwa sisi," aimed at helping grieving families and those facing challenges, including hospital bills, building homes, and starting businesses.

He also urged Kenyans to contribute to Kariuki’s mother, Nyambura, via her phone number, highlighting the role of this initiative in supporting families.

Following the confirmation of Kariuki's death on June 30, 2025, Omondi met with Jonah Kariuki on July 1, 2025, to offer condolences and reaffirm his support.

Eric Omondi

We will stand with them. We will mourn with them and offer comfort to them. We will pray and walk with them. We will celebrate him as a hero and remember his name.

This statement was posted on his Instagram page where he talked to Kariuki's family, he captioned a video: