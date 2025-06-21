Costly blunder: How Boniface Kariuki’s father lost Sh200K to scammers

Johan Kariuki, father of Boniface Kariuki the mask vendor who was shot by police during protests this week has lost Sh200,000 to scammers.

Kariuki lost the money to scammers pretending to be officials from the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Aware of the family’s dire situation with medical bills piling up, the fraudsters reached out to Kariuki claiming the they would assist in settling the bills.

Family spokesperson Emily Wanjiru narrated that Kariuki was contacted by the fraudsters who pretended to be officials from SHA on a mission to register the family to the social health insurance scheme and take care of the bills.

A screengrab image of Boniface Kariuki moments before he was shot by a police officer

They requested for several details which Kariuki readily provided with the hope that his son’s bills would be settled.

Costly blunder

Failing to verify the identity of the caller as well as confirming whether SHA operates in the manner presented by the fraudsters and readily availing all details requested turned out to be a costly blunder.

Armed with these details the fraudsters fraudsters swept his account clean, making away with Sh200500 that was in his M-Pesa account.

They also claimed that he needed to make some payment and once this was done, all hospital bills would be taken care of.

Kariuki confirmed the unfortunate development to a section of the press adding that the fraudsters initially asked for Sh20500.

Yes, it is true, they scammed me out of Sh200,000, but it was a mistake.

The line was promptly switched off as soon as the money went with efforts to recover the amount proving futile.

The family confirmed that they are following up with the relevant agencies in a bid to recover the amount and bring the perpetrators to justice.

SHA registration is entirely free and no phone call is required to facilitate this. Registration is through three ways: USSD registration, online registration, and employer registration (for businesses).

With the plight of his son who was shot by police at close range dominating headlines, Kariuki has become an easy target for fraudsters.

More fraudsters calling

The family spokesperson detailed that he has also received calls from a fraudster who claimed to be a representative from the Sisi Kwa Sisi outfit associated with Eric Omondi.

The fraudster claimed to be the chairperson of Sisi Kwa Sisi and promised to help with all the bills, and proceeded to request for details.

Johan Kariuki

The family is set to hold a press conference at Kenyatta National Hospital to give an update on Boniface’s situation.

Boniface is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with doctors working round the clock to save his life after successful surgery.

His shooting saw Kenyans take to social media in protest with calls for the officer responsible to be held accountable.