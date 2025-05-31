After being named Knight of Royal Maharlika, Karen Nyamu has a message for the world

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was conferred the title of Knight of the Royal Maharlika during the We Care for Humanity Royal Summit held in Las Vegas, U.S.

The event, which attracts global dignitaries, recognised Nyamu as a Protector of the Earth, Change-Maker, and Peace-Builder for her public service and advocacy.

In her acceptance speech, Senator Nyamu expressed gratitude for the honour, which she described as extraordinary.

“It is with humility and indeed immense gratitude that I accept this extraordinary honour, the knighting of the Royal Maharlika, as a protector of the Earth, a change-maker, and a peace-builder,” she said.

She acknowledged the organisers of the award, We Care for Humanity, the Royal Maharlika, and the Sultanate of Maguindanao, for recognising her journey, and what she called the “enduring spirit of resilience, service, and transformation” that characterises the Kenyan people, particularly the residents of Nairobi County.

Nyamu dedicated the honour to those who strive for change despite obstacles. She reflected on her own campaign to become a nominated senator, which she said she carried out while heavily pregnant.

“Not to prove a point, but because duty demanded it,” she said, adding, “That journey has taught me that leadership is not defined by ease or comfort, but by commitment.”

She used her remarks to convey a broader message about leadership, saying that anyone, whether a parent, a student, a farmer or a public servant, could lead and serve “with power and grace and purpose.”

Nyamu also gave personal thanks to her father, Mr. Nyamu, describing him as her “foundation” and saying his support had been a source of strength.

“This honour that you have given me tonight strengthens my resolve to keep pushing the limits, to expand opportunity for the coming generations, to remind every young person in Kenya and beyond: do not shrink your dreams to face the moment. Rise, speak, act. The world is waiting for what only you can offer,” she said.

She concluded her speech by thanking Queen Mariam Torres Mastura and the We Care for Humanity organisation, stating she looked forward to working with them going forward.

“May we all rise together in dignity, in courage, and in love for humanity. Thank you all. God bless you. God bless Kenya. And God bless the world,” she said.

The We Care for Humanity Royal Summit is an international event that seeks to highlight efforts towards peace, humanitarian work, and sustainable development.