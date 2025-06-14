Millions splashed in economic empowerment events & what generous donors earn

Economic empowerment programmes have become the new talk of town with politicians racing against time to make it to the list amid criticism from the opposition and difficult questions that those behind the events are yet to provide a convincing answer to, aside from the usual political rhetoric.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is among those who have so far made it to the list, setting the bar high with a Sh145 million windfall for his constituents.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is also a prominent figure in the empowerment glitz, raising eyebrows with his hefty donations of millions in record time.

The last 7 days have seen Kindiki grace 10 empowerment events and Friday alone saw him splash Sh10million alongside his boss, with their joint contribution edging closer to Sh100 million in a week.

The DP donated Sh2 million at an empowerment event in Mwala and presented an additional Sh3 million from President William Ruto on Friday.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other leaders at a recent economic empowerment event where he donated millions

The generosity extended to Mugirango West Constituency where he landed a few minutes later and gave out Sh2 million with another Sh3million from his boss.

"Nimeleta mchango wangu wa shilingi milioni 2 na milioni 3 ya Rais," Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President stated while presenting his contributions at the two separate events.

Guests who grace the economic empowerment range from Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, MCAs and Speakers of both The Senate and The National Assembly who also add to the millions in what is becoming a familiar trend.

How much do the generous donors earn?

The new wave of generosity has seen focus shift to the source of the millions dished out by politicians at a rate that their salaries cannot support.

While salaries is not the only source of income, a number of those behind the glitz have no known business or investment and with their net worth having been revealed in recent days, valid questions have been raised on the source of funds splashed at the empowerment events.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the President earns a salary of Ksh.1.4 million, the Deputy President- Ksh.1.2 million, Cabinet Secretaries - Ksh.957,000, MPs – Ksh.784,000 and MCAs – Ksh.154,000.

What critics say on new wave of generosity

Critics of this new wave of empowerment hold it that it is all founded on a desire to win the hearts of voters who are disillusioned by the current state of affairs, with some calling it an attempt to bribe voters for a favourable outcome at the polls.

"Ule Mr. Yes analeta pesa ya kuhonga nyinyi. Hiyo pesa mkule, hatuwezi zika ndovu na pembe," Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Opposition leaders also maintain that the money splashed at the events is proceeds of corruption, arguing that none of the politicians makes enough money to splash millions every other day.

Others note that the empowerment programmes is a creative way to circumvent the ban on harambees announced by President William Ruto after a wave of protests last year.

When questioned on the source, politicians behind the glitz have been quick to present their activities as development.

"Eti kuna watu hawataki hii maendeleo tunawaletea, sasa wanaongea vibaya na madharau. Sisi hii maendeleo tutaendelea nayo wapende wasipende,” Kindiki stated recently.

Mimi nimekuja kuwahonga kweli? Hii ni pesa ya kusaidia wananchi.