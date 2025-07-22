PSC announces 4,000 internships, requirements, how to apply

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced a major internship opportunity targeting diploma and degree graduates across various disciplines in the built environment.

A total of 4,000 internship positions are now open under the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, through the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

The recruitment drive, identified as Cohort 1, is designed to provide hands-on experience and capacity building for young professionals, particularly in support of the government’s Affordable Housing Programme and related development projects.

Wide range of professional areas

The available opportunities span 41 distinct professional categories, with Architecture (300 positions), Construction Management (250), Civil Engineering (200), and Quantity Surveying (200) among the highest in demand.

Other disciplines being targeted include Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Structural Engineering, Urban and Regional Planning, Environment, Interior Design, Communication and Branding, Digital Marketing, Legal, ICT, Economics, and Actuarial Science.

Some specialised roles such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Inspector of Plumbing and Drainage, and Inspector of Gas/Refrigeration are also included, though with fewer openings.

Additionally, roles such as Data Entry Clerks, Accountants, Supply Chain Management, and Human Resource highlight the multi-sectoral approach the programme seeks to support.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for an internship, applicants must meet three key requirements: Possess a Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in any of the listed disciplines from a recognised university or institution.

Have graduated in 2018 or later.

Demonstrate proficiency in computer skills.

Youths lined up for jobs

The PSC encourages all qualified candidates to seize this opportunity, stating that interested and qualified applicants are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Public Service Commission’s job portal.

The official portals listed are www.publicservice.go.ke and www.psckjobs.go.ke, and the application deadline is 6th September 2025.

Internship duration and benefits

The internship will run for a period of 12 months, and it is non-renewable. However, successful candidates will be entitled to a stipend, the amount of which will be determined by the Government.