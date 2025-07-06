Saba Saba protests: Murkomen spells out how citizens & criminals will be handled

With the country bracing for anther day f protests on July 7, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for peace even as citizens exercise their democratic rights with a clear message on the distinction with which citizens and criminals will be handled by the police.

Speaking in Meru on Sunday, July 6, the CS stated that police conduct has been a concern during protests, adding that they are not solely responsible for the chaos reported.

He pointed an accusing finger at unnamed individuals who he accused of hiding behind the protests to destroy the country while criticising the government.

They say the police haven't done this, the police haven't done that. But those who bring us trouble and those who use violence to do politics are the ones destroying our country.

Kenyans on the streets during the June 25. 2024 commemorative protests last week

Explaining the distinction in how peaceful citizens will be handled by the police and what awaits criminal elements that may infiltrate the protests, Murkomen shared that security officers will be gentle to the former but very ruthless to the latter.

Kwa mambo ya kudumisha Amani katika taifa yetu nimeambia askari wetu wakuwe wapole na wazuri kwa wananchi lakini kama ni kupambana na majangili na wale wanataka kuharibu mali ya umma wawe wakali na kuhakikisha wanchi wandumisha amani.

Exercising professionalism & fixing relationship with the public

He urged police officers to maintain professionalism while protecting lives and property and also focus on mending the broken relationship with Kenyans in light of recent occurances.

Nataka police stations za Kenya iwe police stations ambazo zinaunganisha wakenya na polisi , watu waishi kama ndugu na dada, kwa hiyo police station watembeleane ikuwe na community policing kati ya OCS na officer wake kuwe na uhusiano mzuri na wananchi wa sehemu hiyo.

Na nyinyi wananchi mkiuona askari ako na shida na anataka apelekewe ndizi ama apelekewe nini, mnatembeleana. Hiyo ndio uhusiano nzuri. Askari pia wakuwe na communication nzuri na wananchi

Church leaders call for restraint when handling Saba Saba protests

His messages is aligned with that of religious leaders under the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) who urged security agencies to practice restrain when responding to protests.

“The police must not facilitate or partner with the armed goons who have been terrorising Kenyans and should instead arrest them together with their financiers. Equally disturbing is the wanton destruction of public infrastructure and private businesses during protest acts that go unpunished, raising suspicions of police complicity.” read the statement in part.

Several schools have urged learners to remain at home as a precautionary measure to the chaos and disruption anticipated as Kenyans take to the streets on Monday.

Businesses and schools brace for protests

A number of business owners have also confirmed that their outlets will remain closed with some taking additional measures to avert losses.