Source of millions splashed by Ruto’s men & what inspired empowerment events

Kenyans have in the recent days been treated to glamorous economic empowerment events headlined by President William Ruto’s allies in which millions flow freely.

While the source of the money splashed at these events has dominated debate with the opposition claiming that the cash splashed are proceeds of corruption, the question on many people’s mind is what may have informed this sudden generosity with politicians who were not known to splash millions joining the bandwagon.

Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki in particular have come under sharp criticism amid accusations that politicians allied to them are using money that the opposition claims are proceeds of corruption to bribe voters.

Ruto’s men reveal 3 sources of millions splashed at empowerment events

According to Kimani Ichungw’ah, the millions splashed in empowerment programs are proceeds of business and investment.

DP Kithure Kindiki speaking at an economic empowerment event in Wote on Saturday, June 14

Addressing the public at an economic empowerment fundraiser in Bungoma on Saturday, the Kikuyu MP claimed that they do not rely exclusively on salaries as they are farmers and businesspeople.

Ati wanatuuliza maswali ati tunatoa pesa wapi. Wacha tuwaambie hatutegemei mshahara pekee yake. Sisi ni wakulima, sisi ni wafanyibiashara mashuhuri. Na pea zetu ni zetu na raia amba wanatupigia kura (They have been questioning the source of funds. Let us inform them that we do not rely exclusively on salaries as we are farmers and successful businesspeople. Our money belongs to us and the voters who elected us).

Ichung’wah did not clarify if the taxes returns filed by those behind the hefty donations reflect the depth of their pockets as evident in the millions splashed.

He also failed to explain why the generosity was not seen before or whether the empowerment challenges are recent developments.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who recently hosted the Kenya Kwanza brigade in his constituency also attempted to explain the source of millions that have been making headlines, indicating that the cash given in his constituency were contributions from friends.

Empowerment glitz to continue with millions flowing

A well-placed political source who spoke to this writer on condition of anonymity confirmed that the activities will only intensify in the coming days.

According to him, the events are genuine initiatives to uplift the lives of Kenyans in line with Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda (BETA).

We are simply delivering the BETA agenda. We will not be discouraged by Gachagua who wants us to fail in transforming the lives of our people so that he can turn that into a campaign agenda . In fact, people appreciate what we have been doing and we will not stop.

He also dismissed claims that politicians allied to Ruto are under pressure to win over voters or risk losing elections amid rising scrutiny by the opposition and have since embraced harambees disguised as economic empowerment to achieve this end.

In particular Rigathi Gachagua’s criticism that President Ruto has failed in meeting pledges while also rallying voters to vote out any politician allied to the president.

We are not countering any narrative. Politicians are elected by voters and they have been empowering their constituents for as far as I can remember.

2027 politics & Kindiki's 'Tutam' call in Wote

Speculation has been rife that the flurry of activities headlined by Kindiki and a host of Kenya Kwanza MPs is all linked to 2027 elections and the race to win over voters.

This was apparent in Wote on Saturday when Kindiki attended an empowerment event in which he rallied the crowd to support President Ruto for a second term.

Despite previously claiming that it is too early to start campaigning, DP Kindinki took to the podium with a fiery speech during which 2027 politics were touched on.

Wangapi wanasema two-term two-term two-term? Kindiki asked the crowd in an apparent effort to drum up support for a second term for President Ruto.

DP Kithure Kindiki and other politicians at an economic empowerment event in Wote on Saturday, June 14

Two-term, also coined as tutam is a political phrase used by those who have warmed up to the iea of President Ruto serving for two terms and to counter the Wantam narrative poularised by Gachagua who holds that Ruto should be a one-term president.

While national politics is is on the radar of all politicians, MPs, senators and governors are also bracing for a bruising battle at the ballot with informed voters set to decide their fate.

Some MPs have been ranked better than others and this is adding pressure to lawmakers who are in a rush to demonstrate to constituents that they have done something or risk losing elections.

For instance, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino have set the bar high for other MPs and have consistently ranked first.