What awaits Gachagua after DCP party launch & reaction by Ruto and his men

After a long wait that saw the launch of his political party postponed at least on two occasions, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua finally unveiled his political party this week.

The launch now paves the way for what is building up to be a bruising political battle to deny his former boss, President William Ruto a second term in office.

The script mirrors what Ruto did to trounce Raila Odinga who was backed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 with some variations.

Curving winning coalition or alliances

Prior to DCP’s launch, Gachagua and his allies engaged other politicians as individuals with no home with their options limited to joining existing parties or forming a new one.

Crafting a winning alliance or coalition is a game changer that every side of the political divide is keen on executing with precision.

Gachagua who as it stands now cannot hold a political office on account of his impeachment now has the grounding to engage others.

DCP now gives the former DP a political home and a basis to engage other players in the political ecosystem.

Consolidating support and winning over Kenyans

The strength of a political party lies in its membership, astute leadership and ability to rally the citizenry behind a cause.

Building on the momentum of his sustained onslaught targeting President Ruto and the government, Gachagua and DCP party will thus embark on an aggressive recruitment drive to ramp up party membership numbers and grow DCP’s national appeal.

The focus will not only be on enlisting new members but also signing in established politicians who command a sizeable following, have clout and wield influence among voters.

Key to this is luring politicians who are currently aligned with major players in the game such as Raila Odinga and President Ruto from ODM and UDA respectively to the new outfit.

Its popularity is also a matter that must be on the radar of the party leadership if it hopes to position itself as a major player in 2027 election.

The new outfit will also establish offices across the country in its bid to shed off the tribal and regional party tag that has been thrown at it by a section of President William Ruto’s men.

Ruto and his men react to Gachagua’s launch of DCP party

President Ruto and his allies gave their raw and unfiltered take on Gachagua’s “earthquake announcement” of his new political party, scoffing at the former DP who they all accused of promoting politics of insults and tribalism, with his allies dismissing the party as a tribal outfit that is not only inconsequential, but also has no future.

The Head of State urged politicians to tone down politics and embrace unity while also weighing in on Gachagua’s sustained onslaught and the launch of his new party.

"Sio wakati wa siasa…sio wakati wa marengo, kabila, dini sijui chama…wakati huu ni sote tuungane na kushughulika na mambo ya muhimu ambayo yatabadilisha maisha ya Wakenya.

“Hakuna mtu atapata kura ati kwa sababu alikuwa na matusi mingi. Mtu atapatiwa kura kwa sababu kuna kazi amefanya na inaonekana na wananchi.” President Ruto remarked during an inspection of the multi-million-shilling Galana Kulalu irrigation project in Tana River County on Friday.

On his part, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki who took over from Gachagua as DP dismissed the political moves orchestrated by Gachagua’s allies noting that early campaigns has no place in the current dispensation.

Sisi kama viongozi tumekataa siasa za mapema, wale wanaomba viti wajue hakuna uchaguzi saa hii, wangojee siku ya uchaguzi tutanyoroshana na siasa ya siku hiyo.

A number of the President’s men have maintained that DCP does not have the strength to shake Ruto’s support base, with Nandi Senator Kirpotich Cherargei claiming that the party should be deregistered.

Under the Political Parties Act, a political party should have at least 24 functional offices across the nation before registration. We are telling the registrar of political parties to be very keen. Where are DCP offices across the country?

DCP is like the majority of political parties in this country—tribal and built around individuals. It has no capacity whatsoever to shake President Ruto’s political base