President Ruto hosted FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe at State House Nairobi on the final day of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday, August 30.

Ruto received several gifts from Infantino and Motsepe who jetted into the country for CHAN 2024 final and closing ceremony.

The official match ball of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was among the gifts that the president received from the FIFA president.

Significance of 5 gifts Ruto received after Kenya’s success in hosting CHAN 2024

Reiterating the significance of the gift, Infantino noted it took a lot of effort to obtain the ball which he described as special and rare with just a few available globally, with President William Ruto among the very few who have it. one in the hands of President Ruto.

This is the official match ball of the World Cup that will be in the US. This is a very special one; we searched everywhere and we found this one.

Recognition of Kenya's efforts

Apart from co-hosting the CHAN 2024 tournament with resounding success, President Ruto’s government has shown commitment to the development of football globally.

Several stadia are under construction with many existing ones having been refurbished in readiness for the Africa Cup of Nations that Kenya will host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Infantino gifted Ruto a FIFA jersey labelled number 1 in recognition of the country’s contribution to global football.

You are officially summoned to be part of the FIFA team, and that’s why we are giving you the FIFA jersey

Pennant Exchange

The meeting at State House also featured pennant exchange, with President Ruto receiving pennants from both FIFA and CAF presented by the respective federation presidents.

Pennant exchange is a custom practice in which captains or representatives exchange pennants (small flags) as a gesture of mutual respect sportsmanship and goodwill, with the pennants also serving as memento to the respective sides.

President Ruto also received a commitment from the FIFA President that the global football body will support the development of a Sh600 million National Technical Centre in Machakos.

The facility which is one of the many strategic investments in the country will also serve as the headquarters of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Morocco sink Madagascar to lift their third CHAN trophy

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania teamed up to host the continental showpiece with resounding success.

The final was played in Kenya with Moocco’s Atlas Lions outclassing Madagascar to clinch their third CHAN trophy.

Morocco bagged the Sh453million cash prize along with the trophy after trouncing Madagascar 3-2 in the five-goal thriller played at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani .