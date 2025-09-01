The 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) was more than just a football tournament for Kenya. It was the first time the country hosted a major continental event, sharing the honour with Uganda and Tanzania.

Being part of it felt historic, and for those of us in the stands, it was an opportunity to experience football in its purest form.

Fans were banned from carrying whistles, flags, vuvuzelas, and even written material into the stadiums. Yet, this did not dampen spirits.

Supporters found creative ways to express themselves, with some writing their messages on the backs of their jerseys, turning themselves into moving billboards of witty banter.

After attending four matches, including the final where Morocco beat Madagascar to clinch the title at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, these are the seven fan moments that I will never forget.

1. The epic attendance at Kasarani

Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, with its 45,000-seat capacity, became the epicentre of CHAN in Kenya.

The Morocco versus Kenya game was unlike anything I had ever seen. The stadium was filled beyond capacity, with thousands forcing their way in through unofficial channels just to be part of the spectacle.

The atmosphere was indescribable. At times, the raucous was so overwhelming that ordinary conversations became impossible.



It was a collective roar, a wall of sound that captured the energy and passion of an entire nation coming alive for football.

2. The ingenuity of fans

Restrictions on fan items could have left the stands muted, but Kenyan fans are nothing if not inventive. With no vuvuzelas or whistles, supporters relied on their voices, claps, and chants to create an atmosphere that needed no amplification.

A fan wearing a funny labelled T-shirt

READ ALSO: How Kenya turned CHAN 2024 into a memorable experience for visiting teams

Some wrote bold messages across their jerseys to express their emotions, finding creative loopholes in the ban. It proved that when the love for football runs deep, restrictions cannot silence the human spirit.

Others went further, using the plastic stadium seats as improvised instruments, banging on them to produce sharp, echoing sounds that rippled through the stands.

3. The zigzag barricades at the entrance

Even before the matches began, the process of getting into Kasarani was an experience in itself. The zigzag barricades created a winding queue that forced fans to walk back and forth before approaching the long route to the gates.

What could have been an inconvenience became part of the build-up. The walk allowed anticipation to grow, with fans singing and clapping their way through the lines. By the time you reached the entrance, you were already immersed in the energy of the day.

4. The deafening roar of the crowd

Once inside, the power of the collective crowd became even more evident. Every clearance, every near miss, and every referee’s decision was met with a thunderous response. The crowd did not just watch the game, they lived every second of it.

Football fans at Kasarani Stadium during a CHAN match

When goals found the back of the net, celebrations shook the stands. The sound reverberated across the stadium, like a storm trapped within concrete walls. It was football at its loudest and most passionate.

5. Nyayo stadium’s distinct charm

While Kasarani hosted the flagship fixtures, Nyayo Stadium also offered its own brand of magic. The smaller venue created a more intimate connection between fans and the pitch.

Supporters filled its stands with the same energy and enthusiasm, proving that the love for football is not limited to the size of the stadium. Nyayo had its own rhythm, a reminder that every venue has a unique story to tell.

6. A shared sense of community

Beyond the matches themselves, CHAN created a sense of belonging. Fans who had never met before became companions in the terraces, united by the ups and downs of the game.

There was laughter when the crowd found humour in situations, groans when opportunities were missed, and joy when celebrations broke out. The tournament became more than football; it was a social fabric woven tightly together by shared emotion.

7. The closing chapter of a historic tournament

The final match on Saturday August 30, 2025, marked the end of a special journey. For Kenya, it was a chance to showcase its ability to host a continental tournament. For me, it was an opportunity to live moments that I will carry forever.

CHAN was not just about the football played on the pitch. It was about the passion of the fans, the noise, the quirks, and the atmosphere that turned ordinary matches into unforgettable experiences.

