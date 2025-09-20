5 visits to State House that ended in controversy & President Ruto’s take

President William Ruto has been making headlines with the constant flow of delegations at State House, with some of these meetings ending in controversy.

The disappointment, chaos and controversy are all well-documented in the media with participants sharing their ordeal and the opposition giving their take while heavily criticizing the president.

Case in point is a last week’s engagement with 10,000 teachers which exposed game of cash, promises, politics & deals that goes on in such events.

Scores of teachers were left stranded at State House grounds after the meeting with some opening up on their ordeal that saw them spend the night in the cold as they waited for their facilitation fees.

Going by the admission of those who attended, the meeting gobbled more than Sh100million with reports indicating that each participant received a facilitation fee of Sh10,000.

The Nairobi County Empowerment Programme hosted by President William Ruto is another event that ended in controversy with some of the participants lamenting that they did not receive the items that were paraded before the media.

The items included sewing machines, water tanks, car was machines, motorbikes and salon equipment which organisers of the event claimed were handed over to the youth to empower them.

Videos surfaced on social media as well as mainstream media showing participants at the event claiming that they were shortchanged and used for political mileage only to head back home empty handed.

A well-known singer who performed at the event later claimed that he was coerced into chanting “tutam”, a slang for “two term” used to back President Ruto for a second term in office.

Things were not any different when the President hosted delegation grassroots leaders and politician from Murang’a county earlier this month.

How participants are selected & why not everyone makes it

A well-placed source familiar with political mobilisation for the events confirmed that not everyone makes it as the selection is an elaborate process executed by the president’s allies with the help of grassroot mobilisers who ensure that only those who cannot “embarrass the government” make it.

According to him, “embarrassing the government” means criticizing the government, failing heap praises on the government when an opportunity to interact with the media comes along or failing to respond with the desired political slogan whenever the need arises or chanting slogans associated with the opposition.

Those selected are often informed by way of text just a few hours to the event with logistics put in place (often with hired buses picking them at designated meeting points) to ensure they make it to State house in time.

Recent reports where those who attended at State House shared their frustrations and disappointment with the media has only made the screening rigorous to weed out anyone who might embarrass the President and his administration.

Mounting criticism & President Ruto’s response

President Ruto has hosted about 10 delegations of grassroots leaders and professionals over the last few days and criticism from the opposition has been heavy.

A number of opposition politicians have faulted him for splashing state resources to polish the image of his administration and win support with some noting that delegations that troop to State House are often bribed.

Ruto responded to the criticism on Friday, making it clear that the State House meetings will not stop anytime soon.

“Kuna wengi wanalalamika ya kwamba nimefungua makao haya yakawa makao ya watu rejareja…ati hapa panatakikana ati mahali ya watu wakubwa wakubwa, mabalozi…wale wanalalamika eti nimeshusha heshima ya State House…mimi nataka niwaambie sijashusha heshima ya State House, nimeinua heshima ya Wakenya,” he said.