Kenyan activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi on Wednesday announced he will run for the presidency in the 2027 general election, delivering his declaration at a public event in Nairobi.

The announcement marks his most direct entry into the national political contest after years of street activism and civic mobilisation.

Speaking at Ufungamano House, Mwangi set out a platform focused on tackling corruption, improving public services and strengthening accountability.

Boniface Mwangi launches presidential bid at Ufungamano House, Nairobi

He framed his campaign as a call for what he described as a 'third liberation' for Kenya, pledging to prioritise quality health care, free schooling and reliable access to basic needs such as clean water.

He also said his administration would pursue justice for victims of alleged state brutality and increase accountability for public officials.

Mwangi is widely known for his work as a photojournalist and human rights campaigner.

He rose to national prominence after documenting the post-election violence of 2007-08 and later founded creative and civic initiatives, including Pawa254, an arts and activism centre in Nairobi.

Over the past two decades he has been a prominent voice in campaigns against impunity and corruption.

Boniface Mwangi launches 2027 presidential bid

In 2017 he stood unsuccessfully for a parliamentary seat, running on an anti-corruption platform.

The announcement comes amid a period of sustained youth-led protests and heightened political activism in Kenya.

Observers say Mwangi’s entry into the race will test whether the energy that has fuelled street demonstrations can be converted into an organised electoral movement capable of meeting the logistical and financial demands of a national campaign.

Mwangi’s campaign launch follows a record of high-profile civic actions, including street demonstrations and public campaigns against corruption.

Boniface Mwangi being arrested

His activism has on occasion led to arrests and confrontations with security agencies , episodes that have kept him in the public eye and shaped his profile as an outspoken critic of the political establishment.

The presidential bid places him among a growing field of declared and prospective candidates as the country prepares for the 2027 poll.

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi is arrested during a protest in Nairobi on February 13, 2014.

Mwangi did not immediately present a full policy manifesto at the launch.

He called instead for citizens’ participation in shaping priorities and urged supporters to engage in the political process.

As with any early declaration, the practical challenge for his campaign will be building the party structures, funding and nationwide organisational reach required for a credible presidential bid.

The event saw a sizeable turnout of supporters and members of civil society who attended the Nairobi launch.

The electoral timetable and legal requirements for presidential nominations remain governed by Kenya’s electoral laws; candidates will need to meet formal nomination conditions in the run-up to the 2027 election.