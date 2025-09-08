In a tapestry of African leadership, a recurring theme emerges as leaders assume the mantle of power, the involvement of their own kin in the corridors of authority.

The phenomenon of family members assuming pivotal roles within a government has sparked debates worldwide, with opinions ranging from accusations of nepotism to arguments in favour of trust.

This practice, seen in various corners of the continent, raises questions about the fine line between personal loyalty and ethical governance.

In this context, let's explore four instances where sitting presidents appointed their own children to positions of influence within their administrations, shedding light on the complexities and controversies inherent in these appointments.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba

In the year 2019, President Bongo made a notable decision by appointing his eldest son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, to the role of Coordinator of Presidential Affairs.

The position was newly created with the president's son as its first office holder and this move generated widespread public discussion and debate.

Noureddin Bongo Valentin (left) and his father President Ali Bongo

Critics expressed concerns about potential favouritism and the implications for transparency in government.

They questioned whether such an appointment might compromise the principles of fair competition and merit-based selection for crucial roles within the administration.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera

In 2021, an interesting dynamic emerged in the realm of Malawian politics when President Lazarus Chakwera made the decision to appoint his daughter, Violet Chakwera, to a key position within the office of the president.

Violet Chakwera and President Lazarus Chakwera

As she assumed the role of Personal Assistant to the President, her father, questions arose about the intricate balance between family connections and public service.

This appointment undoubtedly invited various perspectives and discussions.

Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame

The year 2023 saw President Paul Kagame's family take on new roles within Rwanda's power structure.

Notably, President Kagame's son, Ian Kagame enlisted in the Rwanda Defense Force for patriotic reasons and a desire to serve his country in November 2022.

Three months into his military journey, he took on the significant responsibility of protecting his father as a member of the Presidential Guard.

From left: Ange Kagame, President Paul Kagame and Ian Kagame

On August 2, 2023, President Kagame appointed his daughter, Ange Kagame, to a pivotal position within the Office of the President.

Taking on the role of Deputy Executive Director for the Strategy and Policy Council, Ange is poised to contribute her insights and expertise to shape the country's future direction.

The appointments brought to light questions of governance, accountability, and transparency, which are pivotal considerations in any political environment.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly been accused of running a family-led state.

President Yoweri Museveni (left) and Muhoozi Kainerugaba

His wife, Janet Kataaha Museveni, has served as Minister of Education and Sports since 2016, while his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was appointed Chief of Defence Forces in 2024.

The appointment of Muhoozi Kainerugaba to such prominent roles within both the military and presidential advisory circles triggered a range of perspectives.

Critics argue that these moves cement the family’s grip on both political and security structures.

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

In Equatorial Guinea, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has systematically positioned his son, Teodoro "Teodorin" Nguema Obiang Mangue, to succeed him.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has ruled Equatorial Guinea with an iron fist since 1979

In 2012, the president appointed Teodorin as Second Vice President, and in 2016, he was promoted to First Vice President, placing him directly in the line of succession.

The appointment has been mired in international controversy, as Teodorin is notorious for a lavish lifestyle and has faced convictions and asset seizures in multiple countries for embezzlement and corruption.

Critics view his vice presidency not as a legitimate government role but as a mechanism to grant him diplomatic immunity while ensuring the family's continued control over the nation's vast oil wealth.