NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has provided a detailed guide to motor vehicle owners on common mistakes made during the transfer of ownership process.

These errors, if not addressed, can lead to delays or rejections in ownership verification. Below are key mistakes highlighted by the NTSA and essential tips to help motorists avoid these pitfalls.

1. Uploading incorrect documents

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most frequent mistakes noted by the NTSA is the uploading of incorrect documents. Applicants often submit:

A logbook that belongs to a different vehicle.

A copy instead of a scan-coloured copy (PDF) of the original logbook.

Defaced or illegible logbooks that fail to authenticate the vehicle details against the system.

In some instances, different documents such as payment invoices, blank papers, or newspaper cuttings are submitted instead of a proper scan-coloured copy (PDF) of the original logbook.

An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office Pulse Live Kenya

The NTSA warns motorists to ensure they upload the correct documentation, as failure to do so leads to verification issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Incorrect buyer details

Another mistake made during the transfer of ownership process is the capturing of wrong buyer details.

Instead of inputting the new owner’s accurate information, applicants sometimes mistakenly enter the wrong details. This can result in delays, as the wrong buyer information makes it impossible to complete the transfer.

Additionally, some applicants enter their own details (current owner) rather than the new buyer's information.

This common error leads to confusion and unnecessary back-and-forth communication between the NTSA and applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre Pulse Live Kenya

3. Failure to adhere to transfer deadlines

The NTSA has also stressed the importance of adhering to timelines. The process of transferring ownership is accessible through the eCitizen platform and takes up to three working days for completion.

Motorists are advised to ensure that all details and documents are accurate and correctly submitted within this period to avoid unnecessary delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Transfer of ownership services are accessible through the eCitizen platform, and the process takes 3 WORKING DAYS,” the NTSA notes.

Final tips for motorists

Motorists seeking to transfer ownership of their vehicles are urged to double-check all information before submitting applications.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT