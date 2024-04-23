Fact about Kenyan number plates that makes them unique from Tanzania and Uganda

Just like the identification systems in neighbouring countries like Uganda and Tanzania Kenya's number plate system incorporates a detailed scheme of categorisation and symbolism.

This article delves into the distinctive features of Kenyan number plates, exploring their evolution, special categories, and the specific attributes that set them apart from those in the surrounding East African region.

Evolution and format of Kenyan number plates

The registration of vehicles in Kenya began in the 1920s. Initially, each of the 14 registration districts was denoted by a specific letter—for instance, 'N' for Kiambu and 'E' for Kisumu.

By 1950, with increasing vehicle numbers, Kenya introduced a new numbering system with the 'K' prefix, followed by a regional code and a serial letter.

An old Kenyan vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenyan number plate system has undergone several updates:

Second Generation (1989): Adopted the KAA 001A to KAZ 999Z format. Third Generation (2007): Ranged from KBA 001A to KBZ 999Z. Fourth Generation (2014): Started from KCA 001A to KCZ 999Z. Fifth Generation (2020): Began with KDA 001A onwards.

Typically, civilian plates are white with black lettering, formatted as LLL NNNL, where 'L' denotes a letter and 'N' is a digit.

Special categories and unique aspects

The government issues different types of number plates tailored to various entities:

Government vehicles

The Kenyan government designates its vehicles with the prefix 'GK,' symbolising the Government of Kenya.

These plates are commonly seen on vehicles utilised for official purposes, ranging from ministerial cars to law enforcement vehicles.

Pulse Live Kenya

County governments

For vehicles affiliated with Kenya's county governments, the identifier 'CG' is employed, followed by a specific code denoting the respective county. For instance, vehicles belonging to Nairobi County bear the distinctive marking '47 CG.'

Governors

Governors are easily identifiable by the prefix 'GVN,' followed by the code representing their jurisdiction. This ensures clear identification of vehicles associated with gubernatorial duties across the nation.

Distinguished officials

Beyond governmental and regional entities, specific officials are allocated unique identifiers.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is denoted by 'SNA,' while the Speaker of the Senate bears the identifier 'SS.' The Chief Justice of Kenya is recognised by the straightforward designation 'CJ.'

The president's vehicle does not have number plates and is distinguished by the court of arms.

President William Ruto riding in a Landcruiser 300 series Pulse Live Kenya

Defence Forces: KA, KAF, and KN

The branches of Kenya's Defence Forces each have their distinct identifiers. The Kenya Army is represented by 'KA,' while the Kenya Air Force utilises 'KAF,' and the Kenya Navy is denoted by 'KN.'

Diplomats

Diplomatic vehicles are marked with 'N CD,' and have striking red plates with white lettering, signifying their special status.

Parastatals

Parastatals employ blue plates with white lettering to denote their vehicles' affiliation.

To avoid confusion the registrar of vehicles does not issue licence plates with the letters KDF, KRA and KAA.

Recently procured electric vehicle by Kenya Power Pulse Live Kenya

Digits and letters such as 'O', '1' and 'I' are also not used as they could confuse.

Comparison with neighbouring countries

Unlike Kenya which has generational number plates, Uganda and Tanzania do not have generational plates with theirs having been an adoption of British system of registration.

The design, colours and fonts for these number plates also differ across the three countries.

Tanzania

Just like Kenya, Tanzania uses a system where top officials’ vehicles are also marked with abbreviations like 'S' for Speaker and notably, the President's vehicle has no number plates.

Uganda

