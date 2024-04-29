Erick Wokabi, Turbotales & 7 other top car content creators to watch

In the digital age, this fervour finds expression through the captivating lens of content creators who immerse audiences in the world of automobiles.

From thrilling test drives to insightful reviews and expert insights, these Kenyan car content creators stand at the forefront, shaping and enriching the automotive landscape with their unique perspectives.

In this article, we look at the top Kenyan car content creators who are driving the conversation and fuelling the dreams of automotive enthusiasts.

1. The Carnvesations

Many regard this as one of the biggest YouTube channels in Kenya, one that has carved out a niche in the Kenyan YouTube space as a go-to source for comprehensive car reviews, DIY repair guides, and the latest updates in the automotive industry.

The channel's strength lies in its detailed video presentations and the ability to break down complex car maintenance tips into digestible, easy-to-understand content.

Ibra and Erick Wokabi hosted the YouTube channel before the latter left, stating his time on the channel was up.

2. Auto Konnekt Kenya

After leaving Carnvesations, Wokabi started his YouTube channel in 2024, dubbed 'Auto Konnekt Kenya'.

In two months, the channel had already garnered over 20K subscribers, thanks to Wokabi's previous stint at Carnvesations, where he built an audience for himself.

His vast knowledge of cars also helped him to get on his feet immediately, and he already had 6 videos by the time this article was going up.

3. Cars with Big Boy Trev

Known for his deep knowledge and infectious enthusiasm for custom cars, Boy Trev has carved a niche for himself as an influential voice in Kenya’s custom car community.

Big Boy Trev's show has earned him a spot on mainstream media with a show previously on KTN.

His passion is palpable in every video, making him a go-to resource for anyone looking to personalise their ride.

4. Mwirigi

Off YouTube and TV, the social media space is not left out in matters as Mwirigi, as he is known on X (Twitter), is also creating and sharing car content on the platform.

In his bio, Mwirigi says he drives cars and talks about them, which deeply resonates with his over 73K followers.

Mwirigi also has a YouTube channel 'Mwirigi', where his craft continues to entertain and educate his followers.

5. Turbotales KE

Hosted by an incredible duo of George Kingara and Luqman, the pair bring content on cars most simply and entertainingly.

Turbotales also bring content to social media, ensuring those not on YouTube are not left behind.

6. Space ya Magari

Just like the name suggests, the platform offers car lovers an array of content from car events to car reviews and much more on YouTube.

The channel's vibrant presentation style and in-depth analysis help viewers make informed decisions about their automotive needs.

7. Pamurick Show

The content creator debunks all myths about cars on his YouTube channel, which currently has over 38K subscribers.

Besides car reviews, road tests, and car financing, Pamurick hosts car enthusiasts and even brings his fans car events, among a wide range of other content.

8. Khalif Kairo

Despite largely being involved in car sales, you can always count on Khalif Kairo for car reviews on his social media channels.

Car dealer Khalif Kairo Pulse Live Kenya

With close to 10 years of experience dealing with cars, Kairo has accumulated vast knowledge regarding cars, from performance to financing he is well versed.

9. Brian Depp

For all street car vlogs and reviews on a vast variety of high-performance cars, Brian Depp's YouTube channel is the place to be.