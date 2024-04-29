The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Erick Wokabi, Turbotales & 7 other top car content creators to watch

Amos Robi

These content creators are driving conversations, from car reviews to mechanic tips and even car financing for motor enthusiasts

Lined up cars
Lined up cars

Kenya's automotive scene is vibrant and dynamic, fuelled by a passion for cars that resonates with many.

Recommended articles

In the digital age, this fervour finds expression through the captivating lens of content creators who immerse audiences in the world of automobiles.

From thrilling test drives to insightful reviews and expert insights, these Kenyan car content creators stand at the forefront, shaping and enriching the automotive landscape with their unique perspectives.

In this article, we look at the top Kenyan car content creators who are driving the conversation and fuelling the dreams of automotive enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many regard this as one of the biggest YouTube channels in Kenya, one that has carved out a niche in the Kenyan YouTube space as a go-to source for comprehensive car reviews, DIY repair guides, and the latest updates in the automotive industry.

The channel's strength lies in its detailed video presentations and the ability to break down complex car maintenance tips into digestible, easy-to-understand content.

Whether you're a first-time car buyer or a seasoned auto enthusiast, Autosawa offers valuable insights to help you navigate the world of cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto buys sporty crossover SUV after snubbing Mercedes Benz G Wagon & Lexus lx570

Ibra and Erick Wokabi hosted the YouTube channel before the latter left, stating his time on the channel was up.

After leaving Carnvesations, Wokabi started his YouTube channel in 2024, dubbed 'Auto Konnekt Kenya'.

In two months, the channel had already garnered over 20K subscribers, thanks to Wokabi's previous stint at Carnvesations, where he built an audience for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

His vast knowledge of cars also helped him to get on his feet immediately, and he already had 6 videos by the time this article was going up.

Cars content creator Erick Wokabi
Cars content creator Erick Wokabi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Known for his deep knowledge and infectious enthusiasm for custom cars, Boy Trev has carved a niche for himself as an influential voice in Kenya’s custom car community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Boy Trev's show has earned him a spot on mainstream media with a show previously on KTN.

His passion is palpable in every video, making him a go-to resource for anyone looking to personalise their ride.

READ: China's oldest car firm (160 years) enters Kenya with 6 new models [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Off YouTube and TV, the social media space is not left out in matters as Mwirigi, as he is known on X (Twitter), is also creating and sharing car content on the platform.

In his bio, Mwirigi says he drives cars and talks about them, which deeply resonates with his over 73K followers.

Mwirigi also has a YouTube channel 'Mwirigi', where his craft continues to entertain and educate his followers.

Hosted by an incredible duo of George Kingara and Luqman, the pair bring content on cars most simply and entertainingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turbotales also bring content to social media, ensuring those not on YouTube are not left behind.

Just like the name suggests, the platform offers car lovers an array of content from car events to car reviews and much more on YouTube.

The channel's vibrant presentation style and in-depth analysis help viewers make informed decisions about their automotive needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The content creator debunks all myths about cars on his YouTube channel, which currently has over 38K subscribers.

Besides car reviews, road tests, and car financing, Pamurick hosts car enthusiasts and even brings his fans car events, among a wide range of other content.

Despite largely being involved in car sales, you can always count on Khalif Kairo for car reviews on his social media channels.

Car dealer Khalif Kairo
Car dealer Khalif Kairo Car dealer Khalif Kairo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 10 Celebrities who purchased multimillion rides in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

With close to 10 years of experience dealing with cars, Kairo has accumulated vast knowledge regarding cars, from performance to financing he is well versed.

For all street car vlogs and reviews on a vast variety of high-performance cars, Brian Depp's YouTube channel is the place to be.

With 10K subscribers that are also growing, Brian Depp also offers insights into cars to go for if you love road adventures.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man using his phone

Simple ways to purchase Airtel airtime from M-PESA

Recently procured electric vehicle by Kenya Power

Inside Kenya Power's plan to splash Sh258 million towards e-mobility

President William Ruto during a tour of Hela Apparel factory in Athi River, Machakos County on April 23, 2024

Kenya becomes Africa's largest exporter of clothes to U.S.

Kenya's Stock Market: Opportunities and challenges for investors

Kenya's Stock Market: Opportunities and challenges for investors