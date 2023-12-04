The sports category has moved to a new website.

China's oldest car firm (160 years) enters Kenya with 6 new models [Photos]

Changan Auto is the oldest vehicle manufacturer in China (160 years) and also state-owned.

Sylvia Agani and Julia Vershinskaya with the Oshan
Sylvia Agani and Julia Vershinskaya with the Oshan

Inchcape Kenya, the local subsidiary of Inchcape Plc global, has officially announced the inclusion of Changan Auto in its portfolio, marking the entry of the renowned Chinese automotive brand into the East African market.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the new Changan showroom on Lusaka Road in Nairobi, showcased the introduction of six models, offering Kenyan consumers access to Changan's passenger and light commercial vehicles.

Changan Alsvin
Changan Alsvin

Changan, with its presence in African markets such as Angola, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Ghana, has established itself as a leading Chinese automotive brand globally, boasting a remarkable 160-year legacy.

It is the oldest vehicle manufacturer in China and also state-owned.

The launch event featured the unveiling of six Changan models, including the Oshan SUV, Alsvin sedan, Hunter pick-up, Star 5 minivan, Star 5 mini truck single, and double cabin.

These models aim to provide superior driving performance, fuel efficiency, in-car technology, and safety systems at a competitive price point.

The Oshan SUV, a flagship model, combines confidence, superiority, and sporty elegance.

Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, it boasts a fuel average of 14-15 km/litre and features advanced technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Forward Collision Warning.

Other flagship models include the Alsvin sedan, tailored for energetic and style-conscious drivers, and the Hunter pick-up truck, designed for both work and leisure with substantial power and torque.

The Oshan launch
The Oshan launch The Oshan Launch Pulse Live Kenya

Julia Vershinskaya, Managing Director of Inchcape Kenya, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "The launch of Changan Auto marks a significant milestone for our operations in Kenya and beyond. Our goal is to ensure a wonderful driving experience for our customers by providing access to innovative and reliable vehicles."

Tom Yin, Vice General Manager of Changan Automotive, commented on the brand's dedication to safety, value, and cutting-edge technology.

"In collaboration with our partner, Inchcape Kenya, we are committed to delivering an unmatched purchasing experience, ensuring comfort and safety throughout ownership for our esteemed customers," he added.

Kenya is emerging as an ideal market for vehicle manufacturers.

In November, Egyptian automobile company GB Auto launched a new locally assembled matatu in the Kenyan market.

The King Long Kingwin XMQ6520 vehicle was launched on November 25 and is crafted to cater specifically to the unique requirements of the Kenyan market.

GB Auto was unveiled as the exclusive dealer for this new matatu in Kenya.

The vehicle is manufactured by King Long, a subsidiary of Xiamen King Long Motors, Group Company Limited.

King Long is involved in the manufacture of large and medium buses, autonomous buses and chassis, special vehicles, trucks, and recreational vehicles.

GB Auto has been handling other vehicles in Kenya such as Volvo construction equipment and Eicher trucks and buses in the Kenyan market.

