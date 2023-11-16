Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

This development comes merely two months after Maundu resigned from a similar role in three other prominent companies.

Maundu's track record includes serving as the company secretary for Eaagads Limited from 2019 to 2023, British American Tobacco from 2020 to 2023, East African Breweries Limited from 2020 to 2023, and Safaricom plc from 2016 to 2023.

In an official announcement by NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora, Maundu is expected to play a pivotal role, leveraging her extensive background in corporate governance within the East African region.

"It gives me great pleasure to officially welcome Kathryne Maundu who joins as the Group Company Secretary subject to regulatory approvals.

"Kathryne is a leading expert in Corporate Governance within the East Africa region and has been instrumental in advising the boards of leading corporates in the public and private sector, over the last 19 years, with a specialization on the public listed entities," said Gachora.

Kathryne Maundu Pulse Live Kenya

Until October 31, 2023, Maundu served as a Partner at Bowmans - Stamford Corporate Services LLP, overseeing the discharge of statutory and corporate governance mandates for entities across diverse sectors.

Her earlier role at Deloitte in East African countries further solidified her understanding of corporate laws and statutory regulations in the region.

Her expertise spans various areas, including Governance, Legal and Company Secretarial services, Bond/Note and Security Trustee services, Escrow Agent services, and Shares and Bond Registration Services.

Kathryne Maundu Pulse Live Kenya

Recognized as a leader and mentor in society, Maundu was named one of the Top 40 under 40 Women in Kenya in 2018.