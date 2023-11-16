The sports category has moved to a new website.

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

Amos Robi

With a wealth of 19 years in the industry, Maundu has cultivated a robust professional background, working with top blue-chip companies across the region.

Kathryne Maundu
Kathryne Maundu

In a move aimed at strengthening its leadership team, NCBA Bank has appointed Kathryne Maundu as the new Board Secretary.

This development comes merely two months after Maundu resigned from a similar role in three other prominent companies.

Maundu's track record includes serving as the company secretary for Eaagads Limited from 2019 to 2023, British American Tobacco from 2020 to 2023, East African Breweries Limited from 2020 to 2023, and Safaricom plc from 2016 to 2023.

In an official announcement by NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora, Maundu is expected to play a pivotal role, leveraging her extensive background in corporate governance within the East African region.

"It gives me great pleasure to officially welcome Kathryne Maundu who joins as the Group Company Secretary subject to regulatory approvals.

"Kathryne is a leading expert in Corporate Governance within the East Africa region and has been instrumental in advising the boards of leading corporates in the public and private sector, over the last 19 years, with a specialization on the public listed entities," said Gachora.

Kathryne Maundu
Kathryne Maundu

READ: End of an era as Michael Joseph resigns from Safaricom board

With 19 years of expertise, she has been instrumental in advising boards of both public and private sector entities, specializing in public-listed entities.

Until October 31, 2023, Maundu served as a Partner at Bowmans - Stamford Corporate Services LLP, overseeing the discharge of statutory and corporate governance mandates for entities across diverse sectors.

Her earlier role at Deloitte in East African countries further solidified her understanding of corporate laws and statutory regulations in the region.

Her expertise spans various areas, including Governance, Legal and Company Secretarial services, Bond/Note and Security Trustee services, Escrow Agent services, and Shares and Bond Registration Services.

Kathryne Maundu
Kathryne Maundu

READ: Sylvia Mulinge's Biography: Education, career, family & net worth

Recognized as a leader and mentor in society, Maundu was named one of the Top 40 under 40 Women in Kenya in 2018.

Currently pursuing her LLM in Corporate and Commercial Law with the University of London, Queen Mary College, she continues to deepen her knowledge and expertise in the dynamic field of corporate governance.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

