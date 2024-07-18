The sports category has moved to a new website.

Macharia Gaitho's Biography: 38-year journalism career, role at NMG & personal life

Amos Robi

Gaitho has faced ups and downs in his career, one notable moment is when he was roughed up by security personnel attached to the late Nicolas Biwott in April 1991.

  • He is a veteran Kenyan journalist known for his incisive analysis and fearless commentary
  • Gaitho's unconventional journey into journalism started with studying design at the University of Nairobi
  • He played a crucial role in the fight for multi-party democracy in Kenya through his reporting in the 1980s

Macharia Gaitho stands as a beacon of journalistic excellence in Kenya.

With a career spanning close to four decades, Gaitho has established himself as a formidable voice in the Kenyan media landscape, known for his incisive analysis, fearless commentary, and unwavering commitment to truth.

Born in 1960, Gaitho's contributions have not only shaped public discourse but also set high standards for journalism in the country.

Gaitho's journey into journalism was unconventional. Despite never having attended a journalism class, he boasts an illustrious career in media.

He studied Design at the University of Nairobi and initially worked as a graphic designer before transitioning to journalism in 1986, joining The Weekly Review, Kenya's premier weekly news magazine at the time.

At The Weekly Review, Gaitho quickly made a name for himself with his sharp political analysis and bold commentary. He recalls the turbulent political landscape of the 1980s, marked by the Queuing debate and the fight for multi-party democracy.

Gaitho's fearless reporting during this period, alongside other brave publications, played a crucial role in the political agitation that eventually led to multi-party democracy in Kenya.

His career at The Weekly Review lasted for five years, during which he rose to the position of deputy managing editor.

In 1993 he joined The Economic Review, as managing editor in charge of politics a role he was in charge of until 1998 when publication closed.

After that Gaitho had a brief stint with a monthly magazine, The Analyst, before he got into mainstream media.

In 2000, Gaitho joined the Nation Media Group as special projects editor for the Daily Nation.

He rose through the ranks to become managing editor for special projects, a position he held until his early retirement in 2016.

During his tenure, Gaitho's articles were often described as hard-hitting and bold.

Gaitho's career was not without challenges. He faced violence in the field, including being roughed up by security personnel attached to the late Nicolas Biwott in April 1991.

Despite the risks, he remained steadfast in his commitment to unbiased political journalism.

He recounts some of his happiest moments in media, including correctly predicting the 1992 election outcomes and witnessing the end of KANU's four-decade stranglehold on power in 2002.

Throughout his career, Gaitho has been a staunch advocate for media freedom in Kenya. As former chairman of the Kenya Editors' Guild, he played a significant role in promoting media ethics and upholding professionalism in the industry.

Since retiring from the Nation Media Group, Gaitho has pursued independent journalism, contributing to various publications and exploring new writing avenues. He continues to write a weekly column for the Daily Nation, providing incisive political analysis and special reports.

Outside of his professional life, Gaitho is a devoted family man with seven children and several grandchildren.

He faced personal tragedy with the loss of his wife, Christine Wairimu Gaitho, in December 2022 after a battle with cancer.

