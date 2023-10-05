Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

In an official communication made on Wednesday, October 4, Safaricom conveyed that the only exception to this temporary shutdown would be its outlets situated at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which will remain operational on Friday.

"Kindly note that all shops in Nairobi excluding JKIA will remain closed on Friday, October 6.

"Normal services will resume on Saturday, 7th October 2023. For further assistance, ask Zuri, call customer care, or visit your nearest Safaricom dealer," the announcement read.

The telecommunications company did not specify the exact reason for this shutdown but attributed it to an internal process.

It however apologised for the inconvenience caused. The company however said other services will be available on customer care via call.

The announcement comes as many companies across the world mark the customer service week.

Customer Service Week is an annual international event celebrated during the first week of October.

It serves as an opportunity for organisations to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of their customer service teams.

These dedicated individuals are often the face and voice of the company, working tirelessly to ensure customers' needs are met and their problems resolved.

During this week, companies organise various activities to appreciate and motivate their customer service teams.

These activities can include awards ceremonies, team-building exercises, training sessions, and opportunities for employees to provide feedback and share their experiences.

Some organisations also involve their customers, seeking their feedback and testimonials, which can be a powerful motivator for service teams.

Customer service week Pulse Live Kenya

Recognising and celebrating Customer Service Week can have a profound impact on employee morale.

Feeling appreciated and valued for their hard work can boost motivation and job satisfaction among customer service representatives.

