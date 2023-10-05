The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

Amos Robi

Safaricom noted that only its JKIA shop will be operational on that day

Communications Authority of Kenya has responded to Safaricom's lawsuit, says it may further cut interconnect rates
Communications Authority of Kenya has responded to Safaricom's lawsuit, says it may further cut interconnect rates

Telecommunications giant Safaricom has announced the closure of all its shops in Nairobi on October 6 2023.

Recommended articles

In an official communication made on Wednesday, October 4, Safaricom conveyed that the only exception to this temporary shutdown would be its outlets situated at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which will remain operational on Friday.

"Kindly note that all shops in Nairobi excluding JKIA will remain closed on Friday, October 6.

"Normal services will resume on Saturday, 7th October 2023. For further assistance, ask Zuri, call customer care, or visit your nearest Safaricom dealer," the announcement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The telecommunications company did not specify the exact reason for this shutdown but attributed it to an internal process.

It however apologised for the inconvenience caused. The company however said other services will be available on customer care via call.

M-Pesa and Safaricom are the top two most popular brands among women in Kenya, according to a report by BSD Group and Ipsos.
M-Pesa and Safaricom are the top two most popular brands among women in Kenya, according to a report by BSD Group and Ipsos. BI Africa

READ: Safaricom responds to concerns of M-Pesa messages with 'RIP' codes

The announcement comes as many companies across the world mark the customer service week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customer Service Week is an annual international event celebrated during the first week of October.

It serves as an opportunity for organisations to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of their customer service teams.

These dedicated individuals are often the face and voice of the company, working tirelessly to ensure customers' needs are met and their problems resolved.

During this week, companies organise various activities to appreciate and motivate their customer service teams.

These activities can include awards ceremonies, team-building exercises, training sessions, and opportunities for employees to provide feedback and share their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some organisations also involve their customers, seeking their feedback and testimonials, which can be a powerful motivator for service teams.

Customer service week
Customer service week Customer service week Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Peter Ndegwa transforms little-known primary school he graduated from 40 years ago

Recognising and celebrating Customer Service Week can have a profound impact on employee morale.

Feeling appreciated and valued for their hard work can boost motivation and job satisfaction among customer service representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

It reinforces their sense of purpose and reminds them that they are making a difference in customers' lives.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

An overview of Volkswagen GTI that gives Subaru boys a run for their fuel

Niger Republic bans exportation of LPG to Nigeria

Niger Republic bans exportation of LPG to Nigeria

Gov't approves 60% acquisition of Telkom Kenya by UAE-based firm

Gov't approves 60% acquisition of Telkom Kenya by UAE-based firm

UKGC credit card ban: Alternatives for Kenyan travelers visiting UK casinos

UKGC credit card ban: Alternatives for Kenyan travelers visiting UK casinos

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections

'Hata tabia ni za Iscariot' - KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

'Hata tabia ni za Iscariot' - KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

TikTok tests new monthly subscription service [Details]

TikTok tests new monthly subscription service [Details]

Top 10 African countries with biggest investments in hotel business in 2023

Top 10 African countries with biggest investments in hotel business in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Serial entrepreneur Njeri Rionge

Njeri Rionge, once among Africa's most successful women, dies [Biography]

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

CEO behind world's largest floating office picks Nairobi for mega project

KRA-Signage

'Hata tabia ni za Iscariot' - KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023

Cabinet demands investor to refund Sh6.09B that was paid days before elections