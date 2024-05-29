The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

Amos Robi

Mitty had a career spanning over a decade with a previous stint on Nation Media Group

The late Standard Group journalist Shadrack Mitty
The late Standard Group journalist Shadrack Mitty
  • Mitty had a notable career in journalism at Nation Media Group and KTN
  • He passed away at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital
  • His passing has led to an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from colleagues and peers

Recommended articles

The media fraternity in Kenya is in mourning following the death of Shadrack Mitty, a senior news reporter for KTN and Standard Group.

Mitty's death occurred at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH), with preliminary reports indicating that he succumbed to heart-related complications.

Mitty’s career in journalism was marked by his notable tenure at Nation Media Group (NMG), where he served as a reporter for Qtv from September 17, 2012, to June 30, 2016. His transition to KTN further solidified his reputation as a dedicated and skilled journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Mitty's passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from his colleagues and peers.

The late Standard Group journalist Shadrack Mitty
The late Standard Group journalist Shadrack Mitty Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former KTN news anchor Michael Oyier passes away

Former NTV political journalist Kennedy Muriithi expressed his profound sorrow at the loss of his friend and colleague.

"I am gutted. I am lost. I have woken to the sad news on the passing on of my great friend and colleague in the journalism field.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A fine multi-lingual journalist whom we started with at QTV before he transitioned to KTN. I write go well brother, but this one has hit me hard. Our phone call of 10th May is now replaying in my mind. Rest ndugu, rest," said Muriithi.

Mitty was also remembered by ODM Communication Director Philip Etale, who highlighted his dedication and passion for journalism. In a statement on X, Etale praised Mitty's commitment to his craft.

"Waking up to the sad news of the passing on of my friend and colleague in journalism Shadrack Mitty. This was one journalist who loved his job.

"He was dedicated and never shied from asking as many questions as possible to understand the story for informed dissemination to the masses. The media industry has lost a good man," Etale shared.

The late Standard Group journalist Shadrack Mitty
The late Standard Group journalist Shadrack Mitty Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Standard Group gives detailed response to reports of STD breakout in news room

Magharibi TV reporter Emmanuel Kilong'i described Mitty's passing as a blow to the education sector.

"The education sector has been hit hard, the press has lost a gallant journalist. I guess, this is the meaning of a saying that, 'Life is short,' death has robbed journalists their very own Shadrack Mitty. May the good Lord grant you eternal life my senior, friend and a brother," wrote Kilong'i on his Facebook.

More details on the burial plans will be shared once they are out.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

Finally! Venue & ticket prices for long-awaited Israel Mbonyi Nairobi concert

Finally! Venue & ticket prices for long-awaited Israel Mbonyi Nairobi concert

Jackie Matubia ready to take legal action as she fires back at actress Auudi Rowa

Jackie Matubia ready to take legal action as she fires back at actress Auudi Rowa

Are Kenyans ready for Chappelle humour? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Are Kenyans ready for Chappelle humour? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NRG loses another presenter 2 months after Mwalimu Rachel & DJ Xclusive's exit

NRG loses another presenter 2 months after Mwalimu Rachel & DJ Xclusive's exit

Mdundo mixer honours artists and brands in vibrant event at Nairobi Street Kitchen

Mdundo mixer honours artists and brands in vibrant event at Nairobi Street Kitchen

South Africa's gov't goes after late Zahara's property over tax evasion

South Africa's gov't goes after late Zahara's property over tax evasion

Rejecting $50 million & other interesting facts about Dave Chappelle

Rejecting $50 million & other interesting facts about Dave Chappelle

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru

Mike Mondo speaks on toxic relationship & how his kids saved him from despair

A collage showing (From left): Dorea Chege & Dj Dibul, Rev Lucy Natasha & Prophet Carmel, and Size 8 & DJ Mo

Top 10 hottest Kenyan celeb couples in 2024

President William Ruto and Kate Actress during a tour of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Njugush, Mammito and Abel Mutua

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB