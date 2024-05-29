Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

The media fraternity in Kenya is in mourning following the death of Shadrack Mitty, a senior news reporter for KTN and Standard Group.

Mitty's death occurred at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH), with preliminary reports indicating that he succumbed to heart-related complications.

Mitty’s career in journalism was marked by his notable tenure at Nation Media Group (NMG), where he served as a reporter for Qtv from September 17, 2012, to June 30, 2016. His transition to KTN further solidified his reputation as a dedicated and skilled journalist.

The news of Mitty's passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from his colleagues and peers.

Former NTV political journalist Kennedy Muriithi expressed his profound sorrow at the loss of his friend and colleague.

"I am gutted. I am lost. I have woken to the sad news on the passing on of my great friend and colleague in the journalism field.

"A fine multi-lingual journalist whom we started with at QTV before he transitioned to KTN. I write go well brother, but this one has hit me hard. Our phone call of 10th May is now replaying in my mind. Rest ndugu, rest," said Muriithi.

Mitty was also remembered by ODM Communication Director Philip Etale, who highlighted his dedication and passion for journalism. In a statement on X, Etale praised Mitty's commitment to his craft.

"Waking up to the sad news of the passing on of my friend and colleague in journalism Shadrack Mitty. This was one journalist who loved his job.

"He was dedicated and never shied from asking as many questions as possible to understand the story for informed dissemination to the masses. The media industry has lost a good man," Etale shared.

Magharibi TV reporter Emmanuel Kilong'i described Mitty's passing as a blow to the education sector.

"The education sector has been hit hard, the press has lost a gallant journalist. I guess, this is the meaning of a saying that, 'Life is short,' death has robbed journalists their very own Shadrack Mitty. May the good Lord grant you eternal life my senior, friend and a brother," wrote Kilong'i on his Facebook.