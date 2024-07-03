The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

UAP Insurance & other prominent businesses affiliated with ex-UoN Chancellor Joe Wanjui

Amos Robi

Joe Wanjui was also involved in politics and was a close ally and advisor to the late former President Mwai Kibaki

The late businessman and former University of Nairobi chancellor Joe Wanjui during a UoN graduation in 2016
The late businessman and former University of Nairobi chancellor Joe Wanjui during a UoN graduation in 2016
  • Wanjui pursued higher education in the United States, and became the first Kenyan to study industrial engineering
  • He held a 20.4% stake in UAP Holdings and had a corporate career at ExxonMobil, ICDC, and East African Industries
  • Wanjui's contributions extended to founding educational trusts, serving on boards, and authoring books

Recommended articles

Joe Wanjui is a prominent Kenyan businessman and influential figure in the country's corporate and political spheres.

He has held various significant positions, including serving as the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

Wanjui has also been involved in several key businesses and organizations in Kenya, contributing to the economic development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Wanjui, also known as Joseph Barrage Wanjui, was born in 1937 in Kiambu County, a time when exact birth dates were rarely recorded in colonial Kenya.

He later chose to celebrate his birthday on May 24, coinciding with the British Empire Day. Wanjui attended Kabaa Mission School and graduated from Mang'u High School, Thika, in 1957.

He was invited to study medicine at Makerere University in Uganda but declined the offer. Instead, he pursued higher education in the United States, attending Ohio Wesleyan University on a full tuition scholarship.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui
The late businessman Joe Wanjui The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Wanjui graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and became the first Kenyan to study industrial engineering and management at Columbia University, earning his master's degree in 1962. He completed another Master of Science degree in 1964.

Upon completing his education, Joe Wanjui returned to Kenya with Sh70,000, his savings from his time abroad.

His initial investments included purchasing a house on State House Road, two blocks of flats in Eastleigh, and his first car.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later sold these properties and invested in more significant ventures, including 20 acres of prime land in Kentmere, Limuru, where he established Strathbogie Farm and developed properties in Spring Valley, Gigiri, Upper Hill, and Mombasa.

Wanjui's business interests spanned various sectors, including insurance, real estate, hospitality, and agriculture.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui
The late businessman Joe Wanjui The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Family Bank loses board chairperson 3 weeks after appointment

In 2020, it was revealed that he held a 20.4 per cent stake in UAP Holdings through his investment company, Bawan Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

This stake, combined with that of his business partner James Muguiyi, was partially sold to Old Mutual for Sh3.2 billion.

Joe Wanjui's corporate career began at ExxonMobil (formerly Esso) before transitioning to the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

In 1968, he joined East African Industries (EAI), now known as Unilever, as a Technical Director. Over his 19-year tenure, he rose to the positions of Managing Director and eventually Executive Chairman, retiring in April 1996.

Wanjui served on numerous boards, including as Chairman of CFC Stanbic Bank, UAP Holdings, and various other companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was instrumental in founding the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers. Additionally, he was the first African Chairman of the Rotary Club of Nairobi.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui
The late businessman Joe Wanjui The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The inspiring story of Sabina Joy landlord Gerald Gikonyo & how he made his billions

In June 2003, President Mwai Kibaki appointed Joe Wanjui as the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, the university conferred upon him an Honorary Doctor of Science degree in recognition of his contributions to business and industrial development.

In 2004, he founded the Joe B. Wanjui Education Trust, providing university scholarships to over 500 bright but needy female students across Kenya.

Joe Wanjui was also an accomplished author, penning three popular books: The Native Son, My Native Roots, and From Where I Sit with Views of an African Executive.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui
The late businessman Joe Wanjui The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 6 lessons from Dr Naph Macharia on transition from employment to entrepreneurship

These works offer insights into his life, business philosophy, and perspectives on African leadership.

Joe Wanjui passed away on July 2, 2024, at the age of 87, after a long battle with illness. His legacy as a business mogul, philanthropist, and advisor to political leaders remains impactful.

He left behind a robust portfolio of investments and a lasting influence on Kenya's corporate and educational landscapes.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UAP Insurance & other prominent businesses affiliated with ex-UoN Chancellor Joe Wanjui

UAP Insurance & other prominent businesses affiliated with ex-UoN Chancellor Joe Wanjui

Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny

Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

Safaricom issues statement on data privacy amid abduction of Finance Bill protestors

Safaricom issues statement on data privacy amid abduction of Finance Bill protestors

The Kreativepreneurship Program: Empowering Kenya's Young Creatives

The Kreativepreneurship Program: Empowering Kenya's Young Creatives

Tanzania gov't launches million dollar real estate venture in Nairobi

Tanzania gov't launches million dollar real estate venture in Nairobi

Family Bank loses board chairperson 3 weeks after appointment

Family Bank loses board chairperson 3 weeks after appointment

Hashi Energy disposes of 31 trucks, & other assets as it winds up after 33 years

Hashi Energy disposes of 31 trucks, & other assets as it winds up after 33 years

Sabina Joy, CBD home & other assets owned by billionaire Gerald Gikonyo

Sabina Joy, CBD home & other assets owned by billionaire Gerald Gikonyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A detailed digital illustration of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) concept

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny