UAP Insurance & other prominent businesses affiliated with ex-UoN Chancellor Joe Wanjui

Joe Wanjui is a prominent Kenyan businessman and influential figure in the country's corporate and political spheres.

He has held various significant positions, including serving as the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

Wanjui has also been involved in several key businesses and organizations in Kenya, contributing to the economic development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early life and education

Joe Wanjui, also known as Joseph Barrage Wanjui, was born in 1937 in Kiambu County, a time when exact birth dates were rarely recorded in colonial Kenya.

He later chose to celebrate his birthday on May 24, coinciding with the British Empire Day. Wanjui attended Kabaa Mission School and graduated from Mang'u High School, Thika, in 1957.

He was invited to study medicine at Makerere University in Uganda but declined the offer. Instead, he pursued higher education in the United States, attending Ohio Wesleyan University on a full tuition scholarship.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanjui graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and became the first Kenyan to study industrial engineering and management at Columbia University, earning his master's degree in 1962. He completed another Master of Science degree in 1964.

Business ventures and accomplishments

Upon completing his education, Joe Wanjui returned to Kenya with Sh70,000, his savings from his time abroad.

His initial investments included purchasing a house on State House Road, two blocks of flats in Eastleigh, and his first car.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later sold these properties and invested in more significant ventures, including 20 acres of prime land in Kentmere, Limuru, where he established Strathbogie Farm and developed properties in Spring Valley, Gigiri, Upper Hill, and Mombasa.

Wanjui's business interests spanned various sectors, including insurance, real estate, hospitality, and agriculture.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, it was revealed that he held a 20.4 per cent stake in UAP Holdings through his investment company, Bawan Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

This stake, combined with that of his business partner James Muguiyi, was partially sold to Old Mutual for Sh3.2 billion.

Corporate leadership and influence

Joe Wanjui's corporate career began at ExxonMobil (formerly Esso) before transitioning to the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

In 1968, he joined East African Industries (EAI), now known as Unilever, as a Technical Director. Over his 19-year tenure, he rose to the positions of Managing Director and eventually Executive Chairman, retiring in April 1996.

Wanjui served on numerous boards, including as Chairman of CFC Stanbic Bank, UAP Holdings, and various other companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was instrumental in founding the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers. Additionally, he was the first African Chairman of the Rotary Club of Nairobi.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya

Contributions to education and philanthropy

In June 2003, President Mwai Kibaki appointed Joe Wanjui as the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following year, the university conferred upon him an Honorary Doctor of Science degree in recognition of his contributions to business and industrial development.

In 2004, he founded the Joe B. Wanjui Education Trust, providing university scholarships to over 500 bright but needy female students across Kenya.

Literary contributions

Joe Wanjui was also an accomplished author, penning three popular books: The Native Son, My Native Roots, and From Where I Sit with Views of an African Executive.

The late businessman Joe Wanjui Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

These works offer insights into his life, business philosophy, and perspectives on African leadership.

Legacy and passing

Joe Wanjui passed away on July 2, 2024, at the age of 87, after a long battle with illness. His legacy as a business mogul, philanthropist, and advisor to political leaders remains impactful.